NAS Investment Solutions Announces Limited Equity Availability in Already-Acquired Dallas-Area Multifamily DST Offering

Immediate Fractional-Ownership Opportunity Created for Qualified Investors

DALLAS, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NAS Investment Solutions (NASIS) announced that a limited amount of equity is currently available in Courtyard Apartments DST, a Dallas-area multifamily investment opportunity located at 2046 N. Shiloh Road in Garland, Texas.

The Courtyard Apartments property was acquired by NASIS and is currently operating with in-place cash flow as projected. The newly available equity follows several previously allocated investors who were unable to complete their anticipated transactions within the required timing, preventing them from funding their DST positions.

Courtyard Apartments DST represents an opportunity for qualified investors to access an already-acquired multifamily asset performing with in-place cash flow in the Dallas MSA. Located in Garland, Texas, Courtyard Apartments benefits from proximity to the broader Dallas MSA, one of the nation's most active employment and population-growth markets. The property's location near major workforce centers may support long-term apartment demand from residents seeking access to regional employment opportunities.

This creates an immediate opportunity for qualified investors, including those investing fresh cash or completing or contemplating an upcoming 1031 exchange, to participate in an already-acquired multifamily property under NAS management.

Investment Highlights Include:

Fixed-Interest Loan of 4.97%

Conservatively Projected IRR of approximately ±14%

Projected cash-on-cash return of 7.65% in Year 5

Projected 5-Year hold period

Prime Dallas-area location

Estimated 400,000 jobs within a 30-minute commute

"Courtyard Apartments DST represents an opportunity for qualified investors to access an already-acquired multifamily asset performing with in-place cash flow in the Dallas MSA," said Karen E. Kennedy, President and Founder of NAS Investment Solutions. "Because the property is already operating, qualified investors have the opportunity to participate in a stabilized asset where professional, effective NAS management practices are already in place."

Located in Garland, Texas, Courtyard Apartments benefits from proximity to the broader Dallas MSA, one of the nation's most active employment and population-growth markets. The property's location near major workforce centers may support long-term apartment demand from residents seeking access to regional employment opportunities.

Courtyard Apartments is managed by National Asset Services (NAS), a leading commercial real estate firm known for delivering value across economic cycles while elevating the resident experience. NAS will provide comprehensive property and asset management on behalf of the company's investment clients—prioritizing long-term performance and operational efficiency.

Since 2008, NAS has served 2,627 investment clients, distributing more than $663 million in cash flow and overseeing a national portfolio spanning 187 commercial properties, totaling over 25 million square feet across 31 states. With more than $3.36 billion in managed asset value, NAS has built a reputation for disciplined execution and an investor-first approach. Learn more at nasassets.com.

Courtyard Apartments DST is available only to qualified accredited investors. Interests are offered through the Private Placement Memorandum and are subject to investment risks, transfer restrictions, and other limitations described in the materials offered.

About NAS Investment Solutions (NASIS)

NAS Investment Solutions was established to leverage National Asset Services' experience in investment property management by identifying, acquiring, and enhancing commercial real estate investments across all sectors of the real estate industry. NAS Investment Solutions is recognized nationwide for its sponsorship of high-quality DST investment programs designed to provide reliable income potential.

All the company's investment properties offer multiple benefits for investors, including:

Potential cash flow from day one, paid monthly by direct deposit

Non-recourse property financing

Management-free ownership

Ability to invest in larger assets on a fractional basis

Suitable for self-directed IRAs

Structured to qualify for a 1031 Exchange

The company's website, nasinvestmentsolutions.com, offers investment articles, comprehensive information, and free guides for investors seeking passive DST property investments.

Investor Contact:

Karen E. Kennedy, President & Founder

[email protected]

310.988.4240

Media Contact:

JW Robison

[email protected]

310.795.8985

SOURCE NAS Investment Solutions