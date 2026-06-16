Nashville Healthcare Relocation Leader Chris Jones Joins Alexander's Mobility Services

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alexander's Mobility Services, a global moving and storage service provider, is pleased to announce the hiring of Chris Jones as its new Chief Commercial & Mobility Officer.

In his new role at Alexander's Mobility Services, he will be focused on delivering full-service relocation solutions for healthcare clients in the Nashville area.

"I am excited to be at Alexander's," said Chris Jones. "I have seen Alexander's Mobility Services consistently excel at handling clients service requests from alpha to omega. I am looking forward to introducing my clients to the many enhancements that Alexander's has to offer."

Chris Jones brings more than 28 years of experience in the relocation field to his new role. He previously served as VP of Sales and CEO of a Nashville-based moving services company, where he managed hospital relocations, transportation and storage of medical equipment, and complex relocation projects for healthcare providers in Tennessee.

"Working in the relocation industry is an unlimited opportunity to help people and companies achieve their logistic and relocation goals. I'm looking forward to combining the wealth of resources that Alexander's has with my experience to enhance our services and provide wholistic logistical solutions for our clients," said Chris Jones.

Chris Jones' addition to the team at Alexander's Mobility Services reflects the company's ongoing investment in the Nashville region, as well as its long-held commitment to providing relocation services tailored for the needs of its clients in the critical healthcare industry.

About Alexander's Mobility Services

Alexander's Mobility Services is an industry-leading provider of moving and storage services around the globe. Founded in 1953, Alexander's specializes in household moving, corporate relocation, commercial services, and logistics services. Alexander's is an agent of Atlas Van Lines and has been recognized as a top quality multi-agency.

SOURCE Alexander's Mobility Services