"Nat Gas Million$" by Jay Bhatty Launches Nationwide

A Groundbreaking Insider's Guide to Building Wealth in the North American Natural Gas Industry

New book reveals trading strategies, pipeline scheduling secrets, AI-driven operational insights, and career growth tactics used by top-performing natural gas professionals.

HOUSTON, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- "Nat Gas Million$: Insider Secrets To Striking It Rich," the highly anticipated new book by Jay Bhatty, is now available nationwide in hardcover, paperback, Kindle, and audiobook formats.

Written for traders, schedulers, technologists, and energy professionals across North America, the book provides readers with a behind-the-scenes look into one of the world's most important and least understood industries: natural gas.

The book combines real-world trading experience, operational pipeline knowledge, automation strategies, and career development insights designed to help professionals increase earnings and gain a competitive edge in the rapidly evolving energy marketplace.

According to the publisher, the book explores topics including natural gas trading strategies, storage and transportation valuation, pipeline nominations, tariff automation, artificial intelligence (AI), robotic process automation (RPA), and entrepreneurial business development within the energy sector.

"Nat Gas Million$" was written to help bridge a major knowledge gap in the energy industry, where few educational resources exist that explain the operational side of physical natural gas markets in a practical and easy-to-understand format.

The book also highlights how modern technologies such as AI and automation are transforming traditional gas scheduling and trading workflows, allowing companies to reduce manual processes, improve efficiency, and unlock new profit opportunities.

"Natural gas powers electricity generation, industrial manufacturing, fertilizer production, LNG exports, and modern economic growth," said Jay Bhatty.

"Yet very few people truly understand how the industry operates behind the scenes."

"My goal with this book was to pull back the curtain and share the real-world strategies, career lessons, and operational knowledge that can help professionals dramatically improve their careers and financial success in the natural gas business."

Prior to founding NatGasHub.com, Jay Bhatty served as Vice President of Energy Trading at JPMorgan Chase & Co. and previously worked at NRG Energy, where he managed physical gas trading, transportation, storage optimization, and energy derivatives portfolios.

The book has already gained strong traction among energy professionals and has been described as a practical insider's guide to the North American natural gas market.

"Nat Gas Million$" is available now through Amazon and major online book retailers.

About the Author

Jay Bhatty is an experienced natural gas trader, entrepreneur, public speaker, and technology innovator. He is the Founder and CEO of NatGasHub.com, a leading provider of automated operational and commercial data solutions for the North American natural gas industry. Jay is also a contributor to publications including Forbes, Fast Company, and The Business Journal. He holds an MBA from Cornell University and is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA).

SOURCE NatGasHub.com