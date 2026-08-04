National African American Insurance Association to Bring One of the Nation's Largest Gatherings of Black Insurance Professionals to Charlotte

More than 1,400 professionals are expected for the 2026 NAAIA National Conference, featuring three days of leadership, education, networking, and a free public Career Fair and Trade Show.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The National African American Insurance Association (NAAIA) will bring its 2026 NAAIA National Conference to Charlotte, North Carolina, Sept. 22–24, welcoming more than 1,400 insurance professionals, corporate executives, entrepreneurs, students, recruiters, and emerging leaders from across the country for one of the nation's largest gatherings of Black insurance professionals.

The National African American Insurance Association (NAAIA) will bring its 2026 NAAIA National Conference to Charlotte, North Carolina, Sept. 22-24. Hosted at the Charlotte Convention Center, this year's conference is built around the theme "Rooted to Rise: Strengthening Leaders. Expanding Opportunity. As part of the conference, NAAIA will host its Career Fair and Trade Show on Tuesday, Sept. 22, and Wednesday, Sept. 23, from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Charlotte Convention Center. The event is free and open to the public, providing students, recent graduates, job seekers, career transitioners, and early-career and experienced professionals the opportunity to connect with more than 50 leading insurance and financial services organizations.

Hosted at the Charlotte Convention Center, this year's conference is built around the theme "Rooted to Rise: Strengthening Leaders. Expanding Opportunity." The conference will bring together leaders from across the insurance ecosystem to explore the future of the industry while fostering professional development, workforce advancement, executive networking, and career growth.

"For nearly three decades, NAAIA has created opportunities for Black insurance professionals to connect, learn, and lead," said Jerald L. Tillman, founder of NAAIA. "Our National Conference reflects that mission by bringing together industry leaders, emerging professionals, and corporate partners to strengthen our profession while creating new pathways for leadership and opportunity."

National Conference Highlights

The 2026 NAAIA National Conference will feature:

Three MainStage plenary sessions featuring nationally recognized industry leaders and executives

More than 125 speakers and 28 workshops focused on leadership, innovation and emerging trends

Executive networking opportunities, Partner Dine Arounds and the 2026 NAAIA Leadership Awards Gala

A free two-day Career Fair and Trade Show featuring more than 50 exhibitors, complimentary professional headshots and the NAAIA Spark Stage, which will host live discussions with industry leaders, providing valuable insights, advice and inspiration for your next career move

Among this year's featured MainStage speakers is Lauren Simmons, trailblazing financial leader, bestselling author and founder and CEO, who made history as the youngest full-time female trader on the New York Stock Exchange. Simmons will headline one of the conference's three MainStage plenary sessions, joining an impressive lineup of leaders who are helping shape the future of business, leadership and the insurance industry.

"The National Conference is where relationships are built, ideas are exchanged and the future of our industry continues to take shape," said Jephtha Snow, chief operating officer, NAAIA. "Each year we bring together professionals from across the country to strengthen leadership, invest in talent and create opportunities that move both individuals and our industry forward."

Free Career Fair and Trade Show

As part of the conference, NAAIA will host its Career Fair and Trade Show on Tuesday, Sept. 22, and Wednesday, Sept. 23, from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Charlotte Convention Center.

The event is free and open to the public, providing students, recent graduates, job seekers, career transitioners, and early-career and experienced professionals the opportunity to connect with more than 50 leading insurance and financial services organizations.

As one of the conference's signature experiences, attendees will have access to employer networking, complimentary professional headshots, the NAAIA Spark Stage, live industry presentations, and valuable career development resources designed to introduce participants to the many career pathways available throughout the insurance industry.

To further engage emerging talent, NAAIA is partnering with HBCU Impact to create a student-focused, powerhouse experience on the Trade Show floor on Tuesday, Sept. 22. The experience will connect HBCU students and other aspiring professionals with insurance leaders through conversations focused on career pathways, professional development, and opportunities across the insurance industry, creating a dynamic space to build relationships and explore future careers.

"We're excited to welcome this national conference to Charlotte and create opportunities for our local community to engage with one of the country's most dynamic industries," said Omar Powell, president, NAAIA Charlotte Chapter. "Whether you're exploring your first career, looking for your next opportunity, or expanding your professional network, the Career Fair and Trade Show offers direct access to employers, industry leaders and resources that can help shape your future."

Students, recent graduates, job seekers, career changers and experienced professionals are invited to attend the NAAIA Career Fair and Trade Show free of charge. To register, click here: Register for the NAAIA Career Fair and Trade Show.

Registration Now Open

Registration is now open for the 2026 NAAIA National Conference, taking place September 22–24, 2026, at the Charlotte Convention Center.

Conference registration is available for members, non-members, students, exhibitors and exhibitor staff. Participants should select the registration option that best fits their attendance type.

To register for the conference or reserve exhibitor participation, click here: Register for the 2026 NAAIA National Conference.

For questions about the National Conference or registration, please email [email protected]. For more information about the National African American Insurance Association, its mission, and upcoming initiatives, visit www.naaia.org.

About the National African American Insurance Association

The National African American Insurance Association (NAAIA) was organized to create a network among people of color and others employed in or affiliated with the insurance industry. The association currently has 3,300 members and 33 chapters, with others in development, throughout the nation, and its members represent every sector of the industry. NAAIA's focus is the professional development and personal empowerment of its members, and to serve as a gateway to diverse talent at every level of the industry. Visit www.naaia.org to learn more.

Media Contacts

Derek D. Ross | 919-423-5617 | [email protected]

Antonio Santoro | [email protected]

SOURCE National African American Insurance Association (NAAIA)