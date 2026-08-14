National Black Beauty Week Returns August 16-22 With 'The Promise of Black Beauty'

The annual observance examines the progress and challenges facing Black beauty amid shifting commitments to representation, investment and opportunity.

DALLAS, Aug. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

National Black Beauty Week returns August 16–22, 2026.

National Black Beauty Week 2026 Stephenetta (isis) Harmon

Black beauty culturalist and media and technology executive Stephenetta (isis) Harmon founded National Black Beauty Week in 2022 to help change how the world sees, celebrates and experiences Black beauty. Held annually during the third full week of August, the initiative also encourages Black women to embrace their beauty while challenging perceptions through meaningful conversations and actionable game plans.

According to NielsenIQ, Black consumers drove U.S. spending on beauty by 9%, shelling out $16.2 billion in the past year. The number is even higher if you account for non-U.S. beauty and beauty-related purchases, from imported hair and hair tools to haircare, skincare, and more.

"Black buying power and influence remain at opposite ends of the spectrum from how we experience beauty and are valued in the beauty industry, whether as consumers, professionals or brand owners," said Harmon.

"Black consumers -- women, in particular -- drive markets and trends as loyal consumers who are willing to spend top dollar to feed their beauty fixes. Yet, we remain underserved and underrepresented, with persistent gaps in access to marketing, funding, resources, product choices, and services. National Black Beauty week provides a dedicated moment to examine that contradiction while celebrating the people reshaping what beauty looks like."

This year's theme, "The Promise of Black Beauty," comes at a moment when many of the beauty industry's promises around Black representation, investment and opportunity are being put to the test.

In the years following 2020, beauty companies pledged major dollars to Black founders, retailers committed shelf space to Black-owned brands, and grant and accelerator programs expanded. Campaigns became more representative, and companies promised greater opportunities for Black creatives and professionals.

"For a moment, it felt as though the industry had finally recognized what we had been saying for decades: Black beauty is not niche," said Harmon.

The moment was short-lived. Companies across industries have scaled back diversity initiatives and reconsidered commitments. Crunchbase data shows funding for Black beauty founders fell nearly 80%, from $73 million in 2022 to $16 million in 2024. Sadiaa's ongoing tracking of grant and accelerator opportunities for Black beauty entrepreneurs has also seen available opportunities shrink to less than half of previous levels.

But "The Promise of Black Beauty" is about more than whether the industry keeps its promises. It is also about the enduring promise of Black beauty -- its innovation, cultural influence, and economic power.

"The industry's attention may shift, but our influence doesn't disappear with a corporate initiative or a funding cycle," Harmon said. "Black communities have always created beauty movements, built businesses and shaped trends -- often long before the mainstream industry recognized their value. The question now is what happens to the promises that were made once the spotlight moves somewhere else."

Throughout the week, Sadiaa will publish interviews and conversations highlighting the broader ecosystem behind Black beauty, including founders, hairstylists, makeup artists, executives, educators, journalists, advocates, creatives and consumers whose contributions continue to shape beauty culture around the world. It will also create space for conversations about where Black beauty goes next.

"National Black Beauty Week is about recognizing Black beauty as culture, creativity, innovation and economic power. It's about challenging how Black beauty has historically been defined and valued, while celebrating the people who continue to redefine it," said Harmon. "Ultimately, we're working to change how the world sees, celebrates and experiences Black beauty. That starts with creating and taking up space."

Join the conversation at NationalBlackBeautyWeek.com.

About Stephenetta (isis) Harmon

Stephenetta (isis) Harmon is a Black beauty culturalist, award-winning media and technology executive, and founder of Sadiaa Black Beauty Guide and National Black Beauty Week. For more than two decades, she has documented the culture, business and influence of Black beauty while building digital platforms that help those stories reach broader audiences.

Harmon previously served as Digital Media Director and Digital Editor for Hype Hair, where she authored more than 3,000 articles and helped expand the publication's digital coverage of Black hair and beauty, and as Editor-in-Chief of the Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder, Minnesota's oldest Black-owned newspaper. Her career has also included digital leadership roles with UPTOWN, VIBE and SPIN. Her work has been featured by ESSENCE, FOX SOUL, WFAA's Good Morning Texas, Modern Salon and MadameNoire.

About Sadiaa Black Beauty Guide

Sadiaa Black Beauty Guide is the premier digital platform and #1 searchable directory dedicated to elevating and celebrating Black beauty brands, professionals, entrepreneurs, and culture. Sadiaa.com provides a seamless way to search and discover Black beauty brands, businesses, professionals, products, services, and resources across hair, nails, beauty, skincare, fashion, wellness, and more.

More than just a directory, Sadiaa is a 360-degree Black beauty ecosystem, amplifying the voices of Black beauty brands and entrepreneurs through exclusive interviews, curated activations, industry news, and business resources. The platform is committed to reshaping how we see, celebrate, and experience Black beauty while centering Black beauty culture, consumer influence, and economic power.

SOURCE Sadiaa Black Beauty Guide