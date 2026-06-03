National Day of Joy June 24 Prompts 5 Tips for Increasing Your Joy

SAINT PAUL, Minn., June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest edition of America's Report Card gives the United States a grade of D+ in happiness. U.S. happiness is falling at one of the fastest rates in the developed world. As the National Day of Joy approaches on June 24, one expert, Peg Guilfoyle, hopes Americans take time to find the joy most everyone seems to need more of.

Peg Guilfoyle, author of the new book An Eye For Joy: Noticing The Good World Everywhere, claims that small joys are everywhere – you just have to look for them.

"This is a difficult world, but it is also a good world, full of humanity and kindness. When we are alert to joy and beauty, our eyes sharpen for the lovely, even when it springs from the weeds," she says.

Guilfoyle offers the following five simple tips for increasing daily joy.

*Find people who are joyous by nature or habit, and spend time with them. Seek them out. Some of their voltage will rub off. We are ignite-able.

*Re-visit your earlier-in-life passions. If something made you happy once, look back… it may make you happy again. Follow those sparks.

*Become a trusted friend of a small child. Watch and listen to them as they see and experience the world through brand-new eyes. It will refresh your own.

*Fall in love with something new, however small it may seem. Then tell the world. There are nearly eight billion people on this planet. Your cohort is out there. Go find them; you'll have a lot to talk about.

*Run with the enthusiasts. Enthusiasm is as contagious as laughter and the complete opposite of boredom. Talk to others about what they love, anything at all, and you will be caught.

Guilfoyle's new book, An Eye For Joy: Noticing The Good World Everywhere from Sea Crow Press, is a collection of short essays on the practice of looking for and embracing joy. NY Times best-selling author Chris Crowley describes it as "Smart, fun, joyous." An award-winning author, Guilfoyle also writes the online essay series Motley Peg. This is her sixth book. Learn more at www.pegguilfoyle.com. Find An Eye For Joy at https://amzn.to/4nEYfrB

Contact: Peg Guilfoyle, 651 271 5904, [email protected]

SOURCE Peg Guilfoyle