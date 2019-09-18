National Dialogues on Behavioral Health Announces 60th Annual Conference Creating Value, Measuring Value: Connecting Care, Collaboration, and Outcomes

NEW ORLEANS, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The 60th Annual National Dialogues on Behavioral Health (NDBH) conference titled "Creating Value, Measuring Value: Connecting Care, Collaboration and Outcomes" will be held at the Renaissance Arts Hotel in New Orleans November 3–6, 2019. Registration information is posted at NationalDialoguesBH.org.

The focus this year is the disconnect between individuals and families' need for care and the need for the interconnectedness across systems that is necessary to provide true integration of care resulting in good outcomes for individuals, families and communities.

The underlying premise is that there are four critical factors needed to address this disconnect: engagement, collaboration, connecting care and the alignment of payment with outcomes that are valued by individuals receiving services as well as the communities in which they live.

Conference issues will be Who are the stakeholders that need to be engaged and how?; How can effective collaborations be built across multiple systems? What is needed to connect care and what have been the professional and financial barriers? What measures are most meaningful and appropriate measures and outcomes?; and, How do we align payment for services and outcomes that are valued by individuals and their families in the communities where they live?

These issues will be addressed within the context of mobile crisis teams, law enforcement, suicide prevention, the Opioid crisis, and school safety. NDBH brings together diverse experts from across the country.

The Sunday pre-conference will address the factors necessary for integrating care with a focus on school mental health and safety. Historically, behavioral health systems and education departments and law enforcement have worked in silos. However, collaborations across these systems have strengthened to promote mental health, prevention, and early intervention.

Media Contact:

Angela deGravelles

225-202-5073

Jan Kasofsky

225-266-0522

222015@email4pr.com

SOURCE National Dialogue for Behavioral Health

Related Links

http://www.NationalDialoguesBH.org

