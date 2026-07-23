National Grid: Growth and Customer Protection Must Go Hand in Hand

WASHINGTON, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- National Grid today reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring that growing electricity demand from data centers, advanced manufacturing, AI and other large energy users benefits customers, communities and the broader economy, while maintaining affordability and reliability. National Grid believes growth should be enabled in a way that protects all Americans, strengthens the grid and supports long-term economic competitiveness.

National Grid Ventures (NGV) has joined the White House Ratepayer Protection Pledge, reflecting its commitment to responsible energy infrastructure development and customer-focused growth.

Across National Grid's regulated businesses in New York and New England, the company continues to work with customers, policymakers and regulators to develop practical frameworks that protect existing customers, maintain reliability and ensure the benefits of new investment are shared broadly.

"The choice is not between growth and customer protection. We need both," said Ben Wilson, President of National Grid Ventures and Chief US External Affairs Officer, National Grid. "As electricity demand grows, our responsibility is to ensure customers and communities benefit from growth while maintaining affordability and reliability. With the right planning, infrastructure investments and regulatory frameworks, new demand including large loads can strengthen the grid, support economic growth and create positive outcomes for existing customers."

The company is already supporting innovative approaches to meeting growing electricity demand. Earlier this month, National Grid Ventures announced a strategic investment in Joulent, forming a partnership to develop contracted power and electrical infrastructure solutions for large load demand.

National Grid believes approaches like these demonstrate how new demand can be accommodated in ways that support economic development while protecting customers and maintaining reliability.

"As demand grows, the challenge is making sure new customers pay their share of the infrastructure needed to serve them," said Wilson. "Clear rules, thoughtful planning and timely investment can help deliver economic growth while protecting affordability and reliability for existing customers."

National Grid will continue working with customers, regulators and stakeholders across New York, New England and elsewhere to support responsible growth, strengthen reliability and build the modern energy infrastructure needed to power the future.

About National Grid Ventures

National Grid Ventures (NGV), the commercial arm of National Grid plc, develops, builds and operates energy infrastructure that strengthens the power system and delivers reliable, affordable energy for communities.

In the U.S., NGV's portfolio includes competitive transmission, battery storage, solar, LNG storage, and conventional generation assets. A global leader in transmission infrastructure, NGV operates the world's largest portfolio of high voltage subsea interconnectors in Europe and is applying that expertise to strengthen and expand the U.S. electric grid. NGV brings decades of experience partnering with regulators and local stakeholders to build energy infrastructure that supports economic growth, improves reliability, and helps deliver lower cost energy to customers.

SOURCE National Grid