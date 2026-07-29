National Jewish Health Appoints R. Stanton Dodge as Chair of Board of Directors

DENVER, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- R. Stanton Dodge has been named chair of the National Jewish Health Board of Directors. He has served as a member of the Board of Directors for 16 years. He succeeds Evan Zucker, who has served as board chair since July 2023 and will continue to serve as a member of the board and executive committee.

R. Stanton Dodge, Chair of National Jewish Health Board of Directors

Dodge serves as chief legal officer of DraftKings Inc., where he oversees the company's legal and government affairs functions as well as corporate communications. Before joining DraftKings, he served as executive vice president, general counsel and secretary of DISH Network Corp., a Fortune 200 telecommunications company. Earlier in his career, Dodge served as a law clerk to the Hon. Jose D.L. Marquez of the Colorado Court of Appeals. He earned his Juris Doctor, magna cum laude, from Suffolk University Law School and his bachelor's degree in accounting from the University of Vermont.

Dodge has long been involved in civic, legal and philanthropic leadership. In addition to serving on the National Jewish Health Board of Directors, he serves on the Board of Directors of EchoStar Corp. He previously served on the Colorado Supreme Court Nominating Commission and on U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet's Federal Judicial Selection Advisory Committee. Throughout his career, Dodge has received numerous honors, including recognition by the Legal 500 "GC Powerlist," The National Law Journal's "America's 50 Outstanding General Counsel," the Denver Business Journal's Chief Legal Officer of the Year Awards and the Burton Awards' Legends in Law.

"Stanton's exceptional leadership, legal expertise and longstanding commitment to National Jewish Health make him uniquely qualified to lead our Board of Directors," said Michael Salem, MD, president and CEO of National Jewish Health. "His strategic vision, dedication to our mission and deep understanding of our organization will help guide National Jewish Health as we continue advancing patient care, research and education."

He added that, "We also extend our sincere gratitude to Evan Zucker for his outstanding leadership as our immediate past board chair, helping guide National Jewish Health through its 125th anniversary celebration in 2025, and leading the institution through a significant 10-year planning process to position National Jewish Health for continued growth and innovation."

National Jewish Health is the leading respiratory hospital in the nation delivering excellence in collaborative, multispecialty care and world class research. Founded in 1899 as a nonprofit hospital, National Jewish Health today is the only facility in the world dedicated exclusively to groundbreaking medical research and treatment of children and adults with respiratory, cardiac, immune and related disorders. Patients and families come to National Jewish Health from around the world to receive cutting-edge, comprehensive, coordinated care. To learn more, visit njhealth.org or the media resources page.

SOURCE National Jewish Health