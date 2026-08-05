National Kidney Foundation Celebrates 40 Years of Camp Chimer:

Four Decades of Friendship, Adventure, and Hope for Children with Kidney Disease

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Kidney Foundation (NKF) of Kansas, Missouri and Arkansas is proud to celebrate the 40th anniversary of NKF's Camp Chimer, a one-of-a-kind summer camp experience that has transformed the lives of children with kidney disease for four decades.

NKF's Camp Chimer serves children ages 9 to 18 who are undergoing dialysis or have received a kidney transplant. Including 13-year-old Emmitt P., who is attending his ninth year at camp this summer.

"I love going to Camp Chimer," said Emmitt P. "Everyone is so welcoming and I feel safe knowing they understand my transplant journey and how to keep me healthy and safe."

Hosted by the National Kidney Foundation with medical support from Children's Mercy, the camp provides comprehensive medical oversight, allowing campers to safely participate in activities that many thought were out of reach.

"Camp Chimer is truly a magical place," said Tiffany Scheffler, Executive Director of the National Kidney Foundation serving Kansas, Missouri, and Arkansas. "We are incredibly honored to host Camp Chimer each year. It gives these children the chance to simply be kids—making lifelong memories, building friendships, and enjoying new adventures—while giving their families the priceless gift of peace of mind, knowing their child is safe, supported, and having the time of their life."

"It can be nerve-wracking sending your child to away camp, especially a child with kidney disease," said Aliscia R., Emmitt's mom. "However, the team at Camp Chimer not only makes sure he's having fun but staying healthy too."

Founded in 1986 by renowned pediatric nephrologist Dr. Bradley Warady, along with dedicated volunteers and healthcare professionals, Camp Chimer was created to ensure that children in kidney failure, on dialysis or post-transplant could experience the joy and independence of summer camp regardless of their medical needs.

"We started our dialysis program here 41 years ago, and we had children that were on dialysis, but because of their dialysis needs, they had nowhere to go for summer camp," said Dr. Bradley Warady, Director of Dialysis, Nephrology, and the McLaughlin Family Endowed Chair in Nephrology at Children's Mercy Kansas City and founder of Camp Chimer. "I had an idea to start a summer camp for these kids, so they could enjoy that same summer camp experience that healthy kids enjoy while also addressing all of their needs—not just their medical needs, but their psychosocial needs as well."

Since its inception, Camp Chimer has provided thousands of children and teens with a safe, medically supervised environment where they can build friendships, gain confidence, and enjoy activities often unavailable to them in their daily lives.

"I can swim now since I have had my transplant," said Yona Bienvenu, second-year camper. "However, my first summer at camp I was on dialysis and couldn't swim at home because it can cause complications. At camp I was able to swim and just have a good time."

"At first, I was nervous to swim because of my scars," said Emmitt P. "Then I met other friends and counselors who had the same scars and experiences, and it made me feel comfortable. I forgot all about my scars and just had fun."

Over the years, Camp Chimer has become a cherished tradition for campers, families, volunteers, and healthcare providers alike. Many former campers have returned as counselors and volunteers, helping to inspire a new generation of children facing similar health challenges.

For former camper Matthew Kissel, the camp's influence was so profound that he returned as a counselor to support the next generation of children living with kidney disease.

"In my opinion, one of the best parts about Camp Chimer is the connections you make," said Matt. "It's not every day these kids get to talk with other kids that have had kidney transplants or been on dialysis." "Sometimes just being around like-minded people and people who understand what you've been through is some of the best therapy they can have," said Matt.

The bonds formed at Camp Chimer often last a lifetime.

"This year I couldn't wait to swim and see my friends," said Yona. "It's so awesome, because everybody gets through the suffering that you're going through. Everybody is going through the same thing or have been through similar experiences so we can all relate."

From swimming and outdoor adventures to campfires, dances, and team-building activities, Camp Chimer offers the chance to simply be a kid. Even kids on dialysis can attend and not worry about missing treatment.

"So many of these kids were born with kidney disease, and their parents have been with them 24/7," said Dr. Warady. "We assure them that we are all trained professionals and that their children are going to be safe, they're going to get all the medications, but first and foremost they're going to have fun."

The memories have made such an impression on some campers that they have already decided they will return in the future as counselors.

"There were a few counselors that were patients and campers here before," said Yona. "It's so awesome to hear that they experienced the same thing that I went through. When I grow up, I want to go back and volunteer."

The 40th Anniversary Camp Chimer celebration took place on July 31–August 2, 2026, at a Camp & Retreat Center in Kansas City, Missouri. The anniversary year included special activities recognizing the camp's history, alumni, volunteers, donors, and the families whose lives have been touched by the program.

"As I celebrate my first summer at Camp ChiMer, I am inspired by the joy, resilience, and courage of these incredible campers and their families," said Dr. Marc Hurlbert, CEO of the National Kidney Foundation. "Forty years of Camp ChiMer represents far more than a milestone—it represents four decades of changing lives, creating lifelong memories, and reminding children with kidney disease that they are never alone. We are proud to honor Dr. Warady and everyone who has helped make this extraordinary legacy possible and look forward to building on it for generations to come."

NKF's Camp Chimer is offered at no cost to participating families thanks to the generosity of donors, sponsors, and volunteers who make this life-changing experience possible.

To learn more about Camp Chimer, volunteer opportunities, or ways to support the camp's mission, visit Kidney.org/CampChimer.

About the National Kidney Foundation

The National Kidney Foundation is revolutionizing the fight to save lives by eliminating preventable kidney disease, accelerating innovation for the dignity of patients, and dismantling structural inequities in kidney care, dialysis, and transplantation. NKF empowers patients, families, and care partners affected by kidney disease and works to ensure that every person has equitable access to quality kidney care.

SOURCE National Kidney Foundation