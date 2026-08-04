National Kidney Foundation of Illinois Names William M. Crowley, Chief Executive Officer

CHICAGO, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of the National Kidney Foundation of Illinois (NKFI) is delighted to announce that it has chosen William M. Crowley as the organization's next Chief Executive Officer. Crowley, with over 25 years of progressive experience in healthcare, including deep expertise in kidney disease program development and management, currently serves as the Executive Director of Clinical Operations for Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois. He will join the NKFI on August 24, 2026.

"We are thrilled to welcome Bill Crowley as the next CEO of NKFI. His 25 years of healthcare leadership and deep expertise in kidney disease programs make him the right person to lead our organization into its next chapter," said Curt Anliker, President of the NKFI Board of Directors. "At the same time, we are profoundly grateful to our retiring CEO Jackie Burgess-Bishop, FACHE for her seven years of dedicated service, and we look forward to a smooth and successful management transition."

The selection of Crowley caps a search process facilitated by a CEO search committee comprised of members of NKFI's Board of Directors, led by Anliker.

"I have spent a significant portion of my career working with individuals living with chronic kidney disease and end-stage renal disease. Returning to this space feels like a return to my roots, and I'm looking forward to contributing to NKFI, an organization, whose mission aligns so closely with my passion for improving patient outcomes," said Crowley. "Early detection and intervention can dramatically alter the course of an individual's healthcare journey, and I am grateful for the opportunity to make a meaningful impact in this area once again."

Crowley, 54, holds a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing from University of Iowa. His career spans more than 25 years and includes nursing positions at several facilities, including DaVita, a management position at Fresenius Medical Care, senior leadership and director positions at OptumHealth United Health Group, and senior and executive director positions at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois. Crowley holds current nursing licenses in Illinois and Texas. He is active with several civic, nonprofit and professional organizations.

To learn more about the National Kidney Foundation of Illinois and its programs, please visit www.nkfi.org.

The National Kidney Foundation of Illinois improves the health and well-being of individuals at risk for or affected by kidney disease through prevention, education and empowerment.

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SOURCE National Kidney Foundation of Illinois