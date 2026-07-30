National Kidney Registry & National Liver Registry Hosts Webinar for Transplant Centers to Prepare for New OPTN Serology Testing Policy

GREENWICH, Conn., July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 200 representatives of the National Kidney Registry and National Liver Registry (Companies) Member Centers and non-member transplant centers joined a special webinar to learn more about how their advanced Streamlined Serology Services will prepare them for the Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network (OPTN) emergency policy, which will shorten the required serology testing window for HIV and seasonal West Nile Virus to just seven days.

"As part of our commitment to patients, we have put significant resources and expertise into creating our Streamlined Serology Service, one of the most advanced, accurate, and expedient serology services available for organ transplant centers," said CEO Garet Hil. "In light of the new OPTN policy, we want our Member Centers and other transplant centers to know we are ready to provide them with high-quality and expedient serology services that will meet the new timelines and allow them to stay compliant and on schedule with surgeries."

The webinar demonstrated to attendees the advantages of utilizing the companies' Streamlined Serology Services based on Member Center feedback, including:

Results available within 2 days of donor's blood draw to meet the tighter testing window without putting scheduled surgeries at risk.

Complimentary emergency courier service for urgent blood draw shipments.

Automatic upload of results and distribution to donor and recipient centers.

24/7 active management by the companies' Operations Team.

Access to request up to 17 infectious disease tests.

Automatic shipment of testing kits to donors or transplant centers.

To ensure a seamless transition for Member Centers, the companies will begin operating under the new seven-day process on August 10, 2026 – one week before the OPTN policy becomes effective on August 17, 2026.

This Streamlined Serology Service is also available to non-member transplant centers and is expanded to include all 17 serology and final crossmatch tests for both kidney and liver donations, with a seven-day deadline. Centers seeking assistance with meeting the new seven-day testing timeline are encouraged to contact the National Kidney Registry or National Liver Registry for additional information.

The next webinar will take place on 8/5/26.

About the National Kidney Registry

The National Kidney Registry (www.kidneyregistry.com) is an organization whose mission is to save and improve the lives of people facing kidney or failure by increasing the quality, speed, and number of living donor transplants while protecting all living donors.

Approximately thirty percent (30%) of all living donor kidney transplants performed annually in the United States are facilitated through the National Kidney Registry.

About the National Liver Registry

The National Liver Registry (www.liverregistry.com) is an organization whose mission is to save and improve the lives of people facing liver failure by increasing the quality, speed, and number of living donor transplants while protecting all living donors.

SOURCE National Kidney Registry