National Movement Launches a Citizens Constitutional Convention

Common Sense plans the first Citizens Constitutional Convention, letting ordinary Americans propose broadly-supported non-partisan constitutional reforms.

WASHINGTON, July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Americans may disagree on many issues, but poll after poll shows they overwhelmingly believe Washington is broken.

A new national organization, Common Sense, believes the solution is neither Republican nor Democrat.

It is American.

Today, Common Sense announced the launch of a nationwide movement to organize the nation's first Citizens Constitutional Convention—a historic gathering of everyday Americans charged with developing constitutional amendments that reflect the broad consensus of the American people.

Rather than relying on elected officials whose political incentives often discourage structural reform, the proposed Convention would bring together 535 citizen delegates—one representing each Electoral College vote—selected to mirror the nation's electorate by political affiliation, gender, ethnicity, and age.

At the Convention, delegates will debate constitutional reforms, approve those receiving broad bipartisan support, and present them to Congress and to state legislatures for ratification through the existing constitutional amendment process.

"Our Constitution begins with three simple words: 'We the People,'" said Robert Wray, Executive Director.

"On our 250th national birthday, those words remind us that ultimate authority belongs to the American people—not political parties, not special interests, and not Washington. We believe citizens themselves can identify the constitutional reforms that unite the country rather than divide it."

While no final agenda has been established, broadly-supported subjects expected to receive consideration include:

A Balanced Budget

Term Limits

Campaign Finance Reform

Ending Gerrymandering

Reforming Presidential Elections

Supreme Court Reform

The Convention would also be free to consider additional proposals submitted by delegates. Only proposals receiving overwhelming support would advance to the final slate.

An opening Convention is planned for April 15, 2030, in Chicago, followed by six months of committee work conducted virtually. Delegates will reconvene in Dallas on October 15, 2030, to vote on a final package of proposed amendments before launching a nationwide grassroots ratification campaign.

The movement also announced publication of a series of letters titled Common Sense, inspired by Thomas Paine's landmark 1776 work that helped launch the American Revolution. Written under the pseudonym Thomas Payne, the modern series argues that reform is urgently needed, and that it must come from citizens, rather than from Congress.

Additional information: www.commonsense-US.org.

SOURCE Common Sense US