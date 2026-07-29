National Pawnbrokers Association Honors 2026 Pawn Industry Award Winners

VICTOR, N.Y., July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Pawnbrokers Association (NPA) is proud to announce the recipients of its 2026 Pawn Industry Awards. These awards celebrate outstanding leadership, innovation, and dedication within the pawn industry, recognizing individuals and businesses that have significantly advanced the sector and positively impacted their communities.

The winners of the 2026 Pawn Industry Awards are:

2026 Pawn Industry Awards recipients pose with their plaques. Left to right: Joel Levinson, Robert Barnett, David Kaminsky, Beth Anundi, Jerry Whitehead, Scott Nell David Kaminsky (EZ Pawn Corp., NY) poses with his 2026 Pawnbroker of the Year award plaque.

Pawnbroker of the Year: David Kaminsky, EZ Pawn Corp.

Young Professional of the Year: Joel Levinson, Dynasty Jewelry & Loan Ltd

Industry Partner of the Year: Jerry Whitehead, Pawnshop Consulting Group, LLC.

State Association of the Year: Oregon Pawnbrokers Association

Outstanding Community Relations: Robert Barnett, Elk River Trading Company

Outstanding Pawn Image Award: Scott Nell, Big Dog Pawn & Jewelry

The highly anticipated Pawnbroker of the Year title was awarded to David Kaminsky of EZ Pawn Corp. in Long Island City, NY. The presentation featured heartfelt pre-recorded testimonials from colleagues, friends, and Kaminsky's three children—Lauren, Jason, and Tara—who work alongside him in the business.

Kaminsky has been active with the NPA and the Collateral Loanbrokers Association of New York (CLANY) for decades. During his acceptance speech, he spoke about the importance of representing the industry and reminding lawmakers that pawnbrokers provide an essential financial service to local communities.

"Our industry needs passionate people willing to protect and promote what we do," Kaminsky said. "I'll continue to help in any way I can."

The awards were presented during the NPA Annual Meeting & Awards Luncheon on July 21, held as part of Pawn Expo, the premier national convention and trade show for the pawn industry. The event, hosted at the Paris Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, NV, drew hundreds of dedicated pawnbrokers from across the nation and as far as New Zealand, underscoring the global reach and importance of the industry.

"I want to personally congratulate these fine individuals and businesses for their excellence in the advancement of our industry," stated NPA President Bill Dawson. "They are an example for the rest of us to follow. I am sure I speak for pawnbrokers nationwide that I am proud to be associated with them."

The National Pawnbrokers Association stands as the largest and most influential network of pawn professionals globally. Through its dedicated Government Relations team, the association tirelessly advocates for the industry year-round, ensuring a supportive regulatory environment and promoting best practices.

Learn more about the NPA Pawn Industry Awards and this year's honorees at NationalPawnbrokers.org/Pawn-Industry-Awards.

Pawn Expo 2027 is scheduled to take place in Orlando, FL, from July 19-21, 2027. Booth sales are currently underway, and registration will open in February 2027.

About The National Pawnbrokers Association

The National Pawnbrokers Association is a non-profit trade association that represents pawnbrokers nationwide. The NPA advocates for the pawn industry on legislative and regulatory issues, provides educational resources and professional development opportunities for its members, and promotes the positive contributions of pawnbrokers to their communities.

For more information about the NPA, visit NationalPawnbrokers.org.

Media Contact:

Laura Wasileski

Marketing and Media Director

(817) 337-8830 Ext. 1003

[email protected]

SOURCE National Pawnbrokers Association