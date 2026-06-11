NATIONAL PRECAST CONCRETE ASSOCIATION LAUNCHES INAUGURAL "BUILT FOR PURPOSE" AWARDS SEEKING THE BEST OF AMERICAN INFRASTRUCTURE

In honor of America's 250th birthday in 2026, NPCA is seeking best-in-class projects utilizing precast concrete to show the power of precast in the built environment

CARMEL, Ind., June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Precast Concrete Association (NPCA) announced the call for entries is live for its first "Built for Purpose Awards," honoring infrastructure projects showcasing the enduring role precast concrete has played – and will continue to play – in the growth of the United States and American infrastructure. The submission form is open and entries are due Aug. 31. The awards are open to member and non-member firms and companies. The awards seek both projects in-progress, as well as those completed within the past five years.

Inspired by the America250 celebrations, the awards will honor projects with true impact – whether that be strengthening civil or municipal engineering projects, supporting environmental stewardship or improving communities for those who live, work and play within them.

"From highways to national parks, bridges to airports, precast concrete offers solutions that do everything from improve public safety to protect natural habitats," said Nick Rhoad, CEO and President of NPCA. "Precast has been hiding in plain sight – quietly contributing to the resilience and performance of U.S. infrastructure without taking credit. These awards invite precasters to step into the spotlight and share the contributions this innovative material has made in America."

CRITERIA AND RECOGNITION

Projects will be judged by a jury comprised of NPCA leadership, as well as professionals from the engineering, manufacturing and construction fields. There is no entry fee for NPCA members. For non-members, the fee is $250. Submissions should focus on projects where precast concrete played a key role in delivering meaningful, lasting benefits for people, places or the environment, including:

A clear and meaningful purpose

Tangible real-world benefits

Meaningful contributions to the solution

Lasting value of the structure

A story worth sharing

WINNER SELECTION

One gold winner, three silver winners, five bronze winners and an unlimited number of honorable mentions will be selected.

Winners will be announced at The Precast Show, Feb. 3-5, 2027, in Salt Lake City. Winners and honorable mentions also will be featured in NPCA publications and digital media, as well as nationally.

For more information, visit www.Precast.org/BuiltForPurpose.

Media Contact:

Lia LoBello Reynolds

OFDC Communications

C: 561.254.2802

E: [email protected]

SOURCE National Precast Concrete Association