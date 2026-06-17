National Scoliosis Center Focuses on Non-Surgical Curve Improvement for National Scoliosis Awareness Month

New research presented at the 2026 SOSORT International Congress in Italy demonstrates the power of custom 3D bracing and consistent patient care.

FAIRFAX, Va. and BALTIMORE and HOUSTON, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As National Scoliosis Awareness Month continues this June, National Scoliosis Center is encouraging families to prioritize early scoliosis detection and intervention—critical factors in achieving successful non-operative outcomes.

National Scoliosis Center is also sharing a summary of the clinical research recently presented at the 2026 International Society on Scoliosis Orthopaedic and Rehabilitation Treatment (SOSORT) Congress in Turin, Italy.

A young patient wears a custom 3D Rigo Cheneau-style brace from National Scoliosis Center. As National Scoliosis Awareness Month continues this June, the center highlights the impact of early intervention and high-quality custom bracing, which recent clinical data shows can achieve meaningful spinal curve improvement and successful non-operative outcomes.

Advancing Care Through Research

A highlight of the center's participation at SOSORT was sharing research that provides new hope for non-surgical spinal correction. The study, "Optimizing TLSO Bracing: Growth Modulation is Achievable in AIS and EOS Regardless of Etiology," involved 267 patients and provides evidence that high-quality, custom 3D bracing can achieve meaningful curve improvement during a patient's growth.

The research was co-authored by an international, multidisciplinary team of experts, including Dr. Sabrina Donzelli, Hope Amador, CPO, Kristian Christensen, CPO, Luke Stikeleather, CO, Cara Pinker, CPO, Michelle Koehler, CO, Laurel Blakemore, MD, Benjamin D. Roye, MD, and Michelle Marks, DO.

The findings emphasized that while diagnosis and age are factors, treatment success is heavily influenced by the quality of the brace and consistent management, including full-time wear and frequent clinical checkups. Historically, scoliosis bracing has largely been viewed as a way to simply prevent curves from worsening. This new research suggests that, under the right conditions, progressive correction may also be achievable.

"Our findings reinforce that excellent brace management—including more frequent follow-ups and shorter intervals between checks—provides the highest odds of success," says Dr. Sabrina Donzelli, Director of Research at National Scoliosis Center.

Early Detection Creates More Opportunities for Non-Operative Treatment

The study also highlights the importance of identifying scoliosis early, while a child is still growing, when growth modulation is more likely. With timely intervention, bracing frequently prevents curve progression and reduces the likelihood of surgery.

Summer is an ideal time for parents to look for subtle physical signs of scoliosis, since lighter clothing and swimsuits may make asymmetries easier to notice. Parents should consult a medical professional if they observe uneven shoulders or hips, a prominent shoulder blade, an uneven waistline, or a visible side-to-side spinal curve.

"Our goal has always been to push the standard of care forward for families facing scoliosis," said Luke Stikeleather, Founder and Chief Orthotist at National Scoliosis Center. "Sharing this research at SOSORT validates what we've seen clinically for years—that high-quality custom bracing, combined with close patient management, can do far more than simply hold a curve. In many cases, it can harness growth to help progressively improve spinal alignment while allowing kids to stay active, confident, and doing what they love."

About National Scoliosis Center

National Scoliosis Center is a non-operative treatment center specializing in 3D TLSO braces (Rigo Cheneau style), low-dose imaging (Fairfax, VA only), collaboration with Schroth Physical Therapists, and personalized patient care. With offices in Fairfax, Virginia; Baltimore, Maryland; and Houston, Texas, National Scoliosis Center serves both local and out-of-town patients seeking specialized non-operative scoliosis care.

SOURCE National Scoliosis Center