National Security Space Association's Moorman Center for Space Studies Paper Release: "Russia's Space-Based, Nuclear-Armed Anti-Satellite Weapon: Implications and Response Options"

WASHINGTON, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the Moorman Center for Space Studies, an independent think tank within the National Security Space Association, released a report entitled, "Russia's Space-Based, Nuclear-Armed Anti-Satellite Weapon: Implications and Response Options."

Moorman Center for Space Studies

Authored by Marc Berkowitz and Chris Williams, the report provides critical analysis and actionable recommendations for how to deal with the grave threat posed by Russia's space-based, nuclear-armed anti-satellite (ASAT) weapon. It discusses U.S. interests in space, the threat posed by Russia's ASAT, its implications for U.S. and international security, and response options, including diplomacy, sanctions, military preparations, and special activities. It recommends that the President direct the Secretary of Defense to prepare military options and the Director of National Intelligence to carry out a covert action program to counter the threat.

According to Chris Williams, Chair of the Moorman Center, "This paper should serve as a guide for U.S. government deliberations of how to respond to the threat posed by Russia's space-based nuclear ASAT. It proposes a 'Biden Doctrine' to enforce compliance with the Outer Space Treaty and other agreements intended to preclude the deployment or use of nuclear weapons in space – weapons which could render low Earth orbit unusable and cause mass casualties and global economic fallout on Earth. Diplomacy alone will not suffice – bold steps are needed now, including covert action and/or military operations to disable or destroy the Russian ASAT."

The report can be viewed using this link: https://nssaspace.org/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/Russian-Nuclear-ASAT-5.16.24.pdf

SOURCE National Security Space Association