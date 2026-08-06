National Staffing Employee Week 2026 to Take Place Sept. 14-20

Celebration Comes Amid 10 Months of Year-Over-Year

Staffing Employment Growth

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The nation's 9.5 million temporary and contract employees will be celebrated by staffing, recruiting and workforce solutions firms across the country from Sept. 14-20 during the American Staffing Association's National Staffing Employee Week.

The annual event comes when staffing employment is growing, with the ASA Staffing Index reporting 10 consecutive months of year-over-year growth as employers increasingly turn to flexible talent to address workforce needs.

National Staffing Employee Week will take place from Sept. 14-20, 2026.

Temporary and contract employees are also building skills for a changing economy. A March analysis by ASA and LinkedIn found that these workers added AI literacy skills at a 46% higher rate than U.S. LinkedIn members overall in 2025.

"Temporary and contract employees bring the talent, adaptability, and commitment that help businesses meet today's workforce challenges," said Stephen Dwyer, president and chief executive officer at ASA.

"National Staffing Employee Week is our chance to recognize their contributions and thank the millions of professionals who strengthen organizations and communities every day."

ASA will open National Staffing Employee Week by announcing the National Staffing Employee of the Year and sector-specific All-Stars.

Staffing and recruiting firms will continue the celebration with employee recognition events, local activities, and social media posts using the hashtag #NSEW26.

Free celebration ideas, social media resources, campaign graphics, and additional information are available on the ASA National Staffing Employee Week webpage at americanstaffing.net/nsew.

About the American Staffing Association

The American Staffing Association provides expertise to the U.S. staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions industry to accelerate member growth. ASA and its state affiliates advance the interests of the industry across all sectors through advocacy, research, education, and the promotion of high standards of legal, ethical, and professional practices. For more information about ASA, visit americanstaffing.net.

Megan Sweeney, [email protected]

SOURCE American Staffing Association