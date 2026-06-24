National Storage Investor Alert: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of National Storage Affiliates Trust - NSA

NEW YORK and NEW ORLEANS, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") are investigating the proposed sale of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE: NSA) to Public Storage (NYSE: PSA). Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of National will receive 0.14 of a share of Public Storage common stock or partnership units for each share or unit of National that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.

If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn ([email protected]) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-nsa/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

1100 Poydras St., Suite 960

New Orleans, LA 70163

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