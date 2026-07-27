National Traveling Memorial Comes to Morris County: "Honoring the Fallen from the Global War on Terrorism"

Remembering Our Fallen Memorial to Be Hosted at County College of Morris, September 25–27, 2026 • Open to the Public

GLEN ROCK, N.J., July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The NJ SOS Veteran Stakeholders Group, in partnership with the New Jersey Department of Veterans Affairs, the New Jersey Department of Military Affairs, Catholic Charities Diocese of Paterson, Welcome Home Vets of New Jersey, and the County College of Morris, is proud to announce the arrival of the national Remembering Our Fallen traveling memorial exhibit to Morris County, New Jersey. The memorial will be on public display at the County College of Morris, 214 Center Grove Road, Randolph, NJ 07869, from September 25 through September 27, 2026, free and open to all members of the community.

Event photography provided courtesy of Remembering Our Fallen (remembering-our-fallen.org). All rights reserved by the respective copyright holder(s); used here with permission for promotional purposes related to the Remembering Our Fallen memorial event. Event photography provided courtesy of Remembering Our Fallen (remembering-our-fallen.org). All rights reserved by the respective copyright holder(s); used here with permission for promotional purposes related to the Remembering Our Fallen memorial event.

The Remembering Our Fallen memorial is a powerful, nationally recognized tribute honoring the men and women of the United States Armed Forces who gave their lives in service to their country during the Global War on Terrorism. The exhibit features photographs and biographical information of fallen service members, creating a deeply personal and moving tribute that connects communities with the faces and stories behind the names we must never forget.

PUBLIC VIEWING SCHEDULE

Friday, September 25, 2026: 11:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Saturday, September 26, 2026: 8:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Sunday, September 27, 2026: 8:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Location: County College of Morris, 214 Center Grove Road, Randolph, NJ 07869

Admission: Free and open to the public. No registration required.

There will be ceremonies hosted throughout the event honoring and remembering our fallen. That information can be found on our website www.njsosvets.org.

The memorial will officially arrive at County College of Morris on September 24, 2026, where local dignitaries, veterans' organizations, and community partners will participate in a welcoming ceremony. The three-day public viewing that follows is intended to provide the entire community — veterans, military families, students, and civilians alike — the opportunity to pay their respects, reflect on the sacrifices made, and acknowledge the lasting impact of the Global War on Terrorism on New Jersey families and communities.

"This memorial is not just a display — it is a sacred space where our community can come together to remember and honor those who gave everything for our freedom," said A.J. Luna, Program Manager of the NJ SOS Veteran Stakeholders Group. "We are honored to bring Remembering Our Fallen to Morris County and invite every resident of New Jersey to come and bear witness to the courage and sacrifice of our fallen heroes."

This event is part of a broader statewide commitment to veteran recognition and support. The NJ SOS Veteran Stakeholders Group works year-round to provide emergency housing assistance for homeless veterans, facilitate biannual network service provider meetings, and organize community events that bridge the gap between veteran service organizations and the communities they serve. Hosting the Remembering Our Fallen memorial reflects the organization's dedication to ensuring that the sacrifices of New Jersey's veterans are seen, honored, and never forgotten.

The County College of Morris (CCM) Veterans Resource Center works in partnership with Morris County Government, the state of New Jersey, and a variety of organizations throughout the region to support veterans, their families, and military-connected students. CCM's partnership with the NJ SOS Veteran Stakeholders Group further underscores the college's deep commitment to veteran students, their families, and the broader military community in the region.

Members of the media are encouraged to attend and cover the event. High-resolution images, spokesperson availability, and event credentials may be arranged in advance by contacting the NJ SOS Veteran Stakeholders Group directly.

ABOUT NJ SOS VETERAN STAKEHOLDERS GROUP

The NJ SOS Veteran Stakeholders Group is a nonprofit organization based in Glen Rock, New Jersey, dedicated to serving homeless and at-risk veterans throughout the state. The organization provides emergency housing assistance, hosts biannual network service provider meetings that convene veteran service organizations across the region, and organizes community events designed to raise awareness of veteran needs and foster collaborative support. For more information, contact [email protected].

ABOUT REMEMBERING OUR FALLEN

Remembering Our Fallen is a nationally traveling memorial that honors United States service members killed in the Global War on Terrorism. The exhibit travels to communities across America, providing the public with the opportunity to connect with the personal stories of the fallen and to express gratitude for their sacrifice. For more information, visit www.rememberingourfallen.org.

Media Contact:

Ariel Luna

[email protected]

201-431-6240

EVENT CO-SPONSORS & PARTNERS:

New Jersey Department of Veterans Affairs

New Jersey Department of Military Affairs

County College of Morris

County of Morris

Catholic Charities, Diocese of Paterson

Welcome Home Vets of New Jersey

NJ SOS Veteran Stakeholders Group

Contact: A.J. Luna, Program Manager Phone: 201-431-6240

SOURCE New Jersey Veterans SOS Stakeholders Group