National University and Dallas College Expand Partnership to Power North Texas Talent Pipeline

Renewed agreement strengthens one of the state's largest transfer pipelines for North Texas students

SAN DIEGO and DALLAS, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- National University (NU), a nonprofit, Veteran-founded university focused on flexible degree pathways for learners balancing work, life, and education, announced the renewal and expansion of its transfer partnership with Dallas College, one of the largest community college systems in Texas, strengthening a key pathway for students across North Texas to continue their education and earn a bachelor's degree.

Representatives from National University and Dallas College meet to renew one of the largest transfer pipelines for North Texas students. Dr. Justin Lonon, chancellor of Dallas College, and Dr. Mark D. Milliron, president and CEO of National University, announce the renewal and expansion of their student transfer partnership.

Serving more than 100,000 students annually across seven campuses, Dallas College plays a critical role in preparing students for the next step in their academic journey and sends more than 12,000 learners each year to four-year institutions. This renewed agreement builds on that momentum by creating a more direct and reliable path from associate to bachelor's degree.

Under the partnership, eligible Dallas College students who complete an associate degree or core transfer curriculum will receive guaranteed admission to National University, the ability to transfer up to 60 credits, a clear academic pathway toward completing their bachelor's degree, and eligibility for up to a 25% tuition reduction.

"This partnership with Dallas College is about making it simpler for students – especially working students - to keep moving forward," said Dr. Mark D. Milliron, president and CEO of National University. "By better aligning coursework and recognizing prior learning, we're helping create a transfer experience that builds on the progress students have already made."

Dallas College, which has served more than 3 million learners since its founding, represents one of the largest entry points into higher education in the region and a key driver of economic mobility across North Texas. The agreement is designed to remove some of the most common barriers students face when transferring, including credit loss and unclear degree requirements.

In addition, the partnership includes scholarships for eligible students, along with pre-admission support and access to National University resources while still enrolled at Dallas College, creating a more connected and guided transfer experience from day one.

"At Dallas College, we're committed to clear, affordable pathways that help students reach their goals," said Dr. Shawnda Floyd, provost at Dallas College. "This expanded partnership with National University removes transfer barriers, protects students' hard-earned credits and connects them to flexible bachelor's programs, creating stronger opportunities for educational advancement and economic mobility across North Texas."

The renewal also reflects National University's broader effort to expand community college partnerships across Texas, aligning with regional workforce needs and increasing access to flexible, career-focused degree programs for working learners.

For more information about transfer opportunities at National University, visit nu.edu/transfer

About National University

National University, a Veteran-founded nonprofit, has been dedicated to meeting the needs of nontraditional, working, and military students by providing accessible, affordable higher education opportunities since 1971. As San Diego's largest private nonprofit university, NU offers over 150 online and on-campus programs with flexible four-week and eight-week classes and one-to-one graduate education models designed to help students reach their goals while balancing busy lives. Since its founding, the NU community has grown to 130,000 learners served per year—50,000 degree-seeking students and 80,000 workforce and professional development students—and 255,000 alumni around the globe, many of whom serve in helping industries such as business, education, health care, cybersecurity, and law and criminal justice. To learn more about National University's new possibilities in education including next-generation education, value-rich education, and whole human education, visit NU.edu.

About Dallas College

Celebrating its 60th anniversary in 2025, Dallas College consists of seven campuses — Brookhaven, Cedar Valley, Eastfield, El Centro, Mountain View, North Lake and Richland — plus a dozen centers located throughout Dallas County. As one of the largest community colleges in the U.S., Dallas College offers online and in-person learning, serving more than 127,000 credit, workforce and continuing education students annually. Students benefit from partnerships with local school districts, four-year universities, industry and community leaders. Dallas College offers associate degrees and career/technical certificate programs in more than 100 areas of study, as well as bachelor's degrees in education, nursing, software development and management. As the largest provider of dual credit in Texas, Dallas College serves 30,000 high school students through 63 dual credit programs.

SOURCE National University