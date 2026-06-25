Nationwide joins Columbus Crew ownership group

Columbus-based company expands sports investments during its centennial year

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nationwide announced today that it is joining the Columbus Crew ownership group . The insurance and financial services giant based in Columbus will take a meaningful minority stake in the club, joining Haslam Sports Group and the Edwards family.

The investment marks another milestone in Nationwide's centennial year and reflects the company's continued belief in the future of Columbus and one of its most iconic franchises.

"As we celebrate Nationwide's 100th anniversary, we are focused not only on where we've been, but where we're going," said Nationwide CEO Kirt Walker . "The Crew and its fans represent the passion and strong connection to the Central Ohio community that Nationwide has enjoyed for more than a century. Now is the right time for us to deepen our investment in the team and the city's future."

The announcement comes nearly two months after the Haslam Sports Group, the Edwards family and Nationwide helped bring the 18th National Women's Soccer League franchise to Columbus.

"Nationwide is a cornerstone institution that's consistently shown an exceptional commitment to Columbus. Kirt Walker and Nationwide leadership share our vision for the Crew and Columbus NWSL 2028 of consistently competing on the pitch, creating incredible fan experiences and serving as leaders in our local community," said Haslam Sports Group CEO and Chairman, Managing Partners Dee and Jimmy Haslam. "We're proud to strengthen our long-term partnership and collective dedication to advancing soccer in Central Ohio for both our men's and women's clubs."

Nationwide will partner with Haslam Sports Group and the Edwards family to support the continued success and long-term growth of the franchise. No other details of the deal will be released.

Visit Nationwide.com for more information about the company and ColumbusCrew.com for the latest on club news.

About Nationwide

Nationwide, a Fortune 100 company based in Columbus, Ohio, is one of the largest and strongest diversified financial services and insurance organizations in the United States. Nationwide is rated A+ by Standard & Poor's. An industry leader in driving customer-focused innovation, Nationwide provides a full range of insurance and financial services products including auto, business, homeowners, farm and life insurance; public and private sector retirement plans, annuities and mutual funds; excess & surplus, specialty and surety; and pet, motorcycle and boat insurance.

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