Nationwide Security Corporation Announces Multi-Site Integration Award

BRANFORD, Conn., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nationwide Security Corporation announced a multi-site contract covering 14 sites throughout the U.S., Australia, France, Germany, Poland, UK, India and Japan. The contract award leans on Nationwide Security's strength of single source security management, ensuring consistency in design, products, and pricing. Nationwide Security already has vast experience with providing its services countrywide and is excited to add international locations to its service area.

"We are extremely excited to begin work on this new project," says Brian Gouin, Senior National Account Specialist at Nationwide Security Corporation. "Managing national, and now international, multi-site locations is a big part of who we are and why companies enjoy working with our team. Customers with multiple sites in multiple states or countries tell us they prefer to deal with one security vendor for all their needs. We are looking forward to delivering on the promise of high-quality, consistent delivery of services from a single source."

The project consists of integrating access control, intrusion detection and video management systems with centralized client control and NSC service using leading technology products. There will be 14 sites in 2021 with multiple sites added in 2022. The company's certified and highly qualified network of subcontractors allows consistency of product, installation quality and service. This installation network with centralized management allows for a better overall client experience than dealing with large national security integrators.

About Nationwide Security Corporation: Nationwide Security Corporation delivers innovative and client-specific security solutions that combine state-of-the-art technology with 24/7 monitoring and client support. We began providing integrated security systems in 1983 as a family-owned business. Today, we are one of the most respected independently owned and operated security solution providers in the nation. We are committed to bringing a personal approach to the security system industry and are driven by knowing your safety and security are in our hands.

Contact:

Brian Gouin

Nationwide Security Corporation

203-800-1154

[email protected]

SOURCE Nationwide Security Corporation