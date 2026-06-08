NATSO, SIGMA Urge Treasury Department to Finalize Rule for "Section 45Z" as Congress Intended

ALEXANDRIA, Va., June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NATSO, representing the nation's truck stops and travel centers, and SIGMA: America's Leading Fuel Marketers, praised President Trump and his Administration for restoring "technology neutrality" to the 'Section 45Z' Clean Fuel Production Tax Credit under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, establishing one of the most effective and accessible strategies to lower diesel costs.

NATSO and SIGMA, which represent 80 percent of the nation's fuel sold at retail, urge the U.S. Treasury Department to finalize a rule for "Section 45Z' that implements this sound policy as Congress intended.

"Ensuring that sustainable aviation fuel competes on equal terms with other clean transportation fuels corrected a structural imbalance that disadvantaged over-the-road biofuels relative to aviation fuel," said David Fialkov, Executive Vice President of Government Affairs for NATSO and SIGMA. "Properly implementing this Congressionally directed approach will allow markets to do their job and ensure that taxpayer resources are directed toward the fuels that deliver the greatest benefit to American consumers."

With retail diesel prices averaging nearly $6.00 per gallon amid ongoing geopolitical instability in the Middle East, "tech neutrality" between sustainable aviation fuel, renewable diesel and biodiesel will mean that truck drivers and fleets continue to have access to advanced biofuels that diversify the energy supply and lower diesel prices. Lower-cost renewable fuels reduce operating costs for trucking fleets that move American goods and the families who depend on affordable transportation costs for everything from groceries to home heating.

The One Big Beautiful Bill Act eliminated a premium tax credit that favored sustainable aviation fuel over road-based biofuels, leveling the playing field for over-the-road diesel alternatives.

Previous iterations of '45Z' tax credit provided up to $1.75 per gallon for SAF production while capping ground transportation fuels at $1.00, pulling limited feedstocks away from the diesel pool that the trucking industry depends on. Restoring technology neutrality to fuels policy means the market is free to deliver the most efficient advanced fuels, driving demand for biodiesel and renewable diesel and keeping feedstocks flowing into the fuels that move American goods.

NATSO and SIGMA will continue working with the Treasury Department throughout the rulemaking process to ensure the final '45Z' rule delivers meaningful relief to American consumers.

About NATSO and SIGMA

NATSO is the trade association of America's travel plaza and truck stop industry. Founded in 1960, NATSO represents the industry on legislative and regulatory matters; serves as the official source of information on the diverse travel plaza and truck stop industry; provides education to its members; conducts an annual convention and trade show; and supports efforts to generally improve the business climate in which its members operate. Contact: Tiffany Wlazlowski Neuman, Vice President, Public Affairs. 202-365-9459

SIGMA is the national trade association representing the most successful, progressive, and innovative fuel marketers and chain retailers in the United States and Canada. Founded in 1958 as the Society of Independent Gasoline Marketers of America (SIGMA), SIGMA has become a fixture in the motor fuel marketing industry. Representing a diverse membership of approximately 250 independent chain retailers and marketers of motor fuel, the association serves to further the interests of both the branded and unbranded segment of the industry while providing information and services to members. For more information visit SIGMA.org.

SOURCE NATSO, Inc.