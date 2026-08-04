Natterjack Irish Whiskey Appoints Frederick Wildman & Sons as Exclusive U.S. Import Partner

Strategic partnership brings award-winning Irish whiskey together with one of America's leading premium wine and spirits importers

DUBLIN and NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Natterjack Irish Whiskey, the award-winning Irish whiskey brand known for its distinctive fusion of Irish whiskey-making and American Oak maturation, today announced a long-term strategic partnership with Frederick Wildman & Sons, one of the United States' leading importers and marketers of premium wines and spirits.

Natterjack Irish Whiskey logo

Under the agreement, Frederick Wildman & Sons will serve as the exclusive U.S. importer for the Natterjack portfolio, supporting the brand's continued expansion through its national sales network, longstanding distributor relationships, and premium retail and on-premise partnerships.

Inspired by the belief that Irish whiskey could be reimagined for a new generation of consumers, Natterjack has built a distinctive position within the category by combining traditional triple-distilled Irish whiskey with a bold finish in Virgin American Oak. The brand has earned international recognition, including Irish Whiskey of the Year 2024 in Jim Murray's Whisky Bible for its Cask Strength expression.

For more than 90 years, Frederick Wildman & Sons has introduced and developed premium beverage brands in the U.S., for more than 90 years and representing a distinguished portfolio of internationally respected wines and spirits.

This is an incredibly exciting chapter for Natterjack," said Aidan Mehigan, Founder of Natterjack Irish Whiskey. "From the day we launched the brand, our ambition has been to challenge convention and introduce more consumers to a fresh interpretation of Irish whiskey. Frederick Wildman shares our long-term vision for building premium brands, and their expertise, relationships and commitment to quality make them the ideal partner as we accelerate our growth across the United States."

Matt Munn, President of Frederick Wildman & Sons, added: "Natterjack is exactly the kind of brand we're passionate about building; one with authenticity, exceptional quality, and a compelling story that stands out in today's whiskey landscape. We see tremendous opportunity for the brand in the U.S. market and look forward to working alongside the Natterjack team to introduce more consumers and trade partners to this exciting interpretation of Irish whiskey."

About Natterjack Irish Whiskey

Natterjack Irish Whiskey is an award-winning Irish whiskey inspired by the adventurous spirit of the Natterjack toad—the only toad native to Ireland. Triple distilled and uniquely finished in Virgin American Oak, Natterjack combines Irish whiskey tradition with American whiskey influence to create 'An Irish Whiskey with an American Accent.'

About Frederick Wildman & Sons

Founded in 1934, Frederick Wildman & Sons is one of the United States' leading importers and marketers of premium wines and spirits. Headquartered in New York, the company represents an internationally recognised portfolio of prestigious producers and has built a reputation for successfully developing premium brands through national distribution, strategic partnerships and world-class sales and marketing capabilities.

SOURCE Natterjack Irish Whiskey