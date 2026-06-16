Natural Cycles Launches Sleep Insights Built for Women's Cycles

The new feature inside the FDA-cleared app connects sleep and cycle insights in one place, helping women better understand how hormonal changes may impact rest and recovery

NEW YORK, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Cycles, the company behind the first FDA-cleared birth control app, announced today the launch of Sleep Insights within the Natural Cycles app. The new feature connects sleep and cycle insights in one place, helping users better understand how hormonal changes throughout the menstrual cycle may influence sleep, recovery, and overall well-being.

Sleep Insights within the Natural Cycles app.

While sleep tracking has become increasingly mainstream, most platforms still fail to account for how hormonal changes can influence women's sleep across different phases of the cycle. Sleep Insights reflects Natural Cycles' broader vision of building more personalized health tools designed specifically around women's health needs.

"We hear from many women that they notice changes in their sleep throughout their cycle, but most sleep platforms aren't designed to explain those patterns through the lens of female physiology," said Dr. Magda Armbruster, VP of Product at Natural Cycles. "Because Natural Cycles already helps users understand their hormonal patterns and fertility status, we're uniquely positioned to connect sleep changes to the menstrual cycle and deliver insights that feel more personal, relevant, and actionable."

While conversations around sleep and the menstrual cycle have historically been limited, a growing body of research suggests that hormonal fluctuations throughout the cycle may influence sleep quality, sleep architecture, and perceived restfulness. Research has also shown that women's subjective experience of sleep quality does not always align with objective sleep measurements, particularly during the premenstrual phase. By combining self-reported experiences with wearable data, Sleep Insights is designed to deliver a more personalized and cycle-aware understanding of sleep.

The new Sleep Insights feature includes:

Morning Check-In: Each morning, users can reflect on how they slept by logging whether they slept poorly, okay, or well, had trouble falling asleep, felt restless, woke up refreshed, woke up tired, or experienced other sleep disturbances. This input helps provide context for the user's nightly sleep data and contributes to the personalized insights shown within the app.

Each morning, users can reflect on how they slept by logging whether they slept poorly, okay, or well, had trouble falling asleep, felt restless, woke up refreshed, woke up tired, or experienced other sleep disturbances. This input helps provide context for the user's nightly sleep data and contributes to the personalized insights shown within the app. Daily Insights: After completing the morning check-in, users can view key sleep metrics — including sleep duration, efficiency, and timing — alongside their daily fertility status, paired with personalized messages tied to their current cycle phase. Personalized insights combine wearable data, the user's reported experience, and their current cycle phase to help explain nightly sleep patterns in context.

After completing the morning check-in, users can view key sleep metrics — including sleep duration, efficiency, and timing — alongside their daily fertility status, paired with personalized messages tied to their current cycle phase. Personalized insights combine wearable data, the user's reported experience, and their current cycle phase to help explain nightly sleep patterns in context. Cycle-Aware Sleep Trends: Over time, users can explore how sleep patterns may shift across different phases of their cycle, helping uncover personal trends and build greater awareness of their body's rhythms. For example, some users may notice more restless sleep during the premenstrual phase or stronger sleep quality during other phases of the cycle.

Until now, many women have had to track sleep, fertility, and cycle patterns across separate apps and platforms. Sleep Insights brings these signals together in one place to help users better understand how their bodies change throughout the month.

Sleep Insights will roll out to users tracking overnight with the NC° Band or Oura Ring, with broader availability, including for users connecting through Garmin and Apple Watch, planned following launch.

Introduced earlier this year, the NC° Band is the first wearable designed for Natural Cycles and collects both temperature and heart rate data. The launch of Sleep Insights expands the role of the NC° Band beyond fertility tracking, supporting Natural Cycles' broader vision for more personalized, cycle-aware health insights.

As part of its continued investment in women's health research, including the recent publication of its 30th peer-reviewed scientific study, Natural Cycles plans to further explore the relationship between sleep, physiology, and female reproductive hormones.

About Natural Cycles:

Founded in 2013 by physicists Dr. Elina Berglund Scherwitzl and Dr. Raoul Scherwitzl, Natural Cycles is a leading women's digital health company transforming how women understand and manage their health. The company developed the world's first FDA-cleared digital birth control method, powered by a proprietary algorithm that interprets biomarker data from compatible wearable devices to deliver personalized cycle insights and daily fertility status in the NC° app. With a single subscription, the app supports women across multiple stages of their fertility journey with dedicated modes for birth control, pregnancy planning, pregnancy, postpartum, and perimenopause. Trusted by more than six million registered users worldwide, Natural Cycles continues to pioneer science-driven innovations that empower women to better understand their bodies and take control of their health.

Learn more at Naturalcycles.com.

SOURCE Natural Cycles