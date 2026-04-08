Natural Diamond Council Launch Inaugural World Diamond Day Today

A global moment uniting 50+ countries to share the real stories behind natural diamonds.

LONDON, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Natural Diamond Council (NDC) officially launches the World Diamond Day, a global, social-first movement unfolding across more than 50 countries in real time.

Across continents and time zones, people are sharing what natural diamonds mean to them, from personal milestones to craftsmanship to stories of origin, using #WorldDiamondDay and #NaturalDiamonds.

World Diamond Day 8 April (PRNewsfoto/Natural Diamond Council)

Anyone can take part. Simply post a photo that reflects what natural diamonds mean to you, whether it is a milestone, a memory, a piece of jewellery you love, or the journey behind it.

This first-ever occasion brings together a wide range of voices from the natural diamond industry and beyond. From jewellery houses like Repossi, Cece Jewellery, Foundrae, Anita Ko, and Buccellati, to large-scale international retailers including Signet (the world's largest diamond jewellery retailer, parent company of Blue Nile, Ernest Jones, and Jared), Chow Tai Fook, and Jawhara. Influencers and tastemakers such as Diamonds Girl, The Champagne Gem, Stephanie Gottlieb, Kate Young, and Tallulah Willis are also participating, helping carry these stories across fashion, culture, and social platforms globally.

World Diamond Day is also being supported across the broader diamond community, including organisations such as the Gemological Institute of America (GIA), the World Diamond Council, the Responsible Jewellery Council, the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council of India (GJEPC), the Antwerp World Diamond Centre (AWDC), the Dubai Diamond Exchange (DDE), the Shanghai Diamond Exchange, and the International Institute of Gemology (IIG).

Participation also spans key diamond origin regions, including Botswana, Angola, Canada, Namibia, and South Africa, showing the power of natural diamonds at their source.

With millions of social engagements anticipated in a single day, World Diamond Day is designed as a shared, global moment for one voice, one message, many stories.

This isn't a campaign. It's a collective moment shaped by the people who join in, offering a chance to see natural diamonds through the lens of real people and real stories shared around the world in real time.

In a world where so much feels fast and easily replicated, natural diamonds remain a constant. They are symbols of something deeper: time, memory, and human connection. Formed over billions of years, each one carries a story. Today, those stories are being shared across the world.

A dedicated toolkit is available at naturaldiamonds.com/worlddiamondday/ for those who want it, with optional assets and guidelines. Or participants can simply post in their own voice.

Worn. Given. Passed down. Never forgotten.

Today, the story of natural diamonds belongs to everyone.

ABOUT NATURAL DIAMOND COUNCIL (NDC)

The Natural Diamond Council is a not-for-profit organisation dedicated to promoting and protecting the integrity of the natural diamond industry worldwide. The NDC serves as the authoritative voice of natural diamonds, inspiring and educating consumers through compelling stories of their rarity, positive impact, and emotional value. The NDC supports the livelihoods of over 10 million people across the diamond supply chain.

www.naturaldiamonds.com

@onlynaturaldiamonds

SOURCE Natural Diamond Council