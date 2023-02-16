Natural fiber composites market size to increase by USD 1.135 billion: North America to account for 39% of market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The natural fiber composites market report has been published by Technavio. Market growth is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 3.69% and register an incremental growth of USD 1.135 billion during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download a PDF sample report

Company profiles

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Natural Fiber Composites Market 2022-2026

The natural fiber composites market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

Avient Corp.: The company offers natural fiber composites such as continuous fiber composite panels.

The company offers natural fiber composites such as continuous fiber composite panels. DuPont de Nemours Inc: The company offers natural fibers composites such as honeycomb composites.

The company offers natural fibers composites such as honeycomb composites. FlexForm Technologies: The company offers natural fibers composites such as mats and panels.

The company offers natural fibers composites such as mats and panels. JELU WERK J. Ehrler GmbH and Co KG: The company offers natural fibers cellulose, such as natural fibers cellulose, food fibers, and raw fiber concentrate composites.

The company offers natural fibers cellulose, such as natural fibers cellulose, food fibers, and raw fiber concentrate composites. TECNARO GmbH: The company offers natural fibers composites such as Arboform.

The company offers natural fibers composites such as Arboform. Teijin Ltd.

Toray Industries Inc.

TTS Inc.

UPM Kymmene Corp.

To gain access to more vendor profiles available with Technavio, Buy the report!

Regional analysis

Based on region, the global natural fiber composites market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America is estimated to account for 39% of the growth of the global market over the forecast period. The prominence of the construction industry is driving the growth of the regional market. The US and Canada are the key countries for the natural fiber composites market in North America.

Market dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as regulations and demand for environment-friendly composites, potential of NFC to replace synthetic fiber composites, and the superior properties of NFCs. However, the low strength of NFCs in comparison with synthetic composites is hindering the market growth.

Competitive analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, among others. Request a sample

Market segmentation

Based on type, the natural fiber composites market is segmented into wood fiber and non-wood fiber.

Based on end-user, the market is segmented into building and construction, automotive, electrical and electronics, and others

Based on geography, the natural fiber composites market is segmented into North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa .

Related Reports:

The natural surfactants market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.84% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 3,201.64 million. The increasing generation of industrial waste is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the high cost of natural surfactants compared to synthetic surfactants may impede the market growth.

The natural antioxidants market size is expected to increase by USD 542.72 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.53%. The rising demand for clean label products is notably driving the natural antioxidants market growth, although factors such as high product cost may impede the market growth.

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports, covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to Technavio Insights

What are the key data covered in this natural fiber composites market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will drive natural fiber composites market growth during the next five years

Precise estimation of the natural fiber composites market size and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the natural fiber composites industry across North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, APAC, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of natural fiber composites market vendors

Natural Fiber Composites Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 162 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.69% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.135 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2021-2022 (%) 2.67 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled A.B.COMPOSITES Pvt. Ltd., Avient Corp., Bcomp Ltd., FlexForm Technologies, GreenCore Composites Inc., GreenGran BN, JELU WERK J. Ehrler GmbH and Co KG, Meshlin Composites Zrt., Owens Corning, Polyvlies Franz Beyer GmbH, PROCOTEX BELGIUM SA, Taishan Fiberglass Inc., TECNARO GmbH, Teijin Ltd., Toray Industries Inc., TTS Inc., UPM Kymmene Corp., Weyerhaeuser Co., DuPont de Nemours Inc, and Trex Co. Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis, and future consumer dynamics and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's materials market reports

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Type

5.3 Wood fiber - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 29: Chart on Wood fiber - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Wood fiber - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Chart on Wood fiber - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Wood fiber - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Non-wood fiber - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33: Chart on Non-wood fiber - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Non-wood fiber - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Non-wood fiber - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Non-wood fiber - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 37: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 38: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 40: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

6.3 Building and construction - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on Building and construction - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Building and construction - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Building and construction - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Building and construction - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Electrical and electronics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on Electrical and electronics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Electrical and electronics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Electrical and electronics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Electrical and electronics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.7 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 58: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 59: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 60: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 62: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 64: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 66: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 68: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 70: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 72: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 76: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 80: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 84: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 85: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 86: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 87: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 88: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 92: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 95: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 96: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 99: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 100: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 103: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 104: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 105: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 106: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 107: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 108: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 109: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 110: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 Avient Corp.

Exhibit 111: Avient Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 112: Avient Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 113: Avient Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 114: Avient Corp. - Segment focus

11.4 DuPont de Nemours Inc

Exhibit 115: DuPont de Nemours Inc - Overview



Exhibit 116: DuPont de Nemours Inc - Business segments



Exhibit 117: DuPont de Nemours Inc - Key offerings



Exhibit 118: DuPont de Nemours Inc - Segment focus

11.5 FlexForm Technologies

Exhibit 119: FlexForm Technologies - Overview



Exhibit 120: FlexForm Technologies - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: FlexForm Technologies - Key offerings

11.6 JELU WERK J. Ehrler GmbH and Co KG

Exhibit 122: JELU WERK J. Ehrler GmbH and Co KG - Overview



Exhibit 123: JELU WERK J. Ehrler GmbH and Co KG - Product / Service



Exhibit 124: JELU WERK J. Ehrler GmbH and Co KG - Key offerings

11.7 Polyvlies Franz Beyer GmbH

Exhibit 125: Polyvlies Franz Beyer GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 126: Polyvlies Franz Beyer GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 127: Polyvlies Franz Beyer GmbH - Key offerings

11.8 TECNARO GmbH

Exhibit 128: TECNARO GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 129: TECNARO GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 130: TECNARO GmbH - Key offerings

11.9 Teijin Ltd.

Exhibit 131: Teijin Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 132: Teijin Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 133: Teijin Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 134: Teijin Ltd. - Segment focus

11.10 Trex Co. Inc.

Exhibit 135: Trex Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 136: Trex Co. Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 137: Trex Co. Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 138: Trex Co. Inc. - Segment focus

11.11 UPM Kymmene Corp.

Exhibit 139: UPM Kymmene Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 140: UPM Kymmene Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 141: UPM Kymmene Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 142: UPM Kymmene Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 143: UPM Kymmene Corp. - Segment focus

11.12 Weyerhaeuser Co.

Exhibit 144: Weyerhaeuser Co. - Overview



Exhibit 145: Weyerhaeuser Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 146: Weyerhaeuser Co. - Key news



Exhibit 147: Weyerhaeuser Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 148: Weyerhaeuser Co. - Segment focus

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 149: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 150: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 151: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 152: Research methodology



Exhibit 153: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 154: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 155: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio