Natural Field Announces New Cartilage Health Research Findings Ahead of CPHI China 2026

XI'AN, China, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Field recently completed a Phase I scientific evaluation study on joint health functionality. The results demonstrated that glucosamine-chondroitin co-loading liposomes exhibited significant activity in a cartilage injury repair model, providing new scientific evidence for product innovation in joint health, sports nutrition, and healthy aging.

Backed by third-party research, Natural Field continues to strengthen its scientific evidence portfolio for joint health and healthy aging. Visit us at Booth E4E38 to discover our latest research achievements and innovative ingredient solutions.

The study was conducted by a professional CRO accredited by AAALAC International and the testing report was finalized in May 2026. Using an internationally recognized patented zebrafish cartilage injury model, the study systematically evaluated ten samples, including Natural Field's glucosamine-chondroitin co-loaded liposomes.

According to the study's conclusions, under Phase I experimental conditions, all ten samples showed cartilage repair effects, as evidenced by increased cartilage fluorescence intensity and improved mobility.

In the cartilage repair evaluation, several samples demonstrated superior repair effects compared with the positive control, sodium chondroitin sulfate. Among them, Sample 5 showed the best performance, achieving a 55% cartilage injury repair rate, followed by Sample 2 at 50%, and Samples 3 and 4 both at 46%.

In the evaluation of locomotor behavior, Sample 5 achieved a 106% repair efficacy, Sample 2 reached 90%, and Samples 3 and 4 both reached 81%, indicating a significant potential to improve the mobility decline caused by cartilage injury.

As global populations age and demand for active aging solutions continues to expand, interest in joint health, cartilage protection, and long-term mobility support is growing rapidly. With advantages in safety, formulation flexibility, and sustainable product development, glucosamine-chondroitin co-loaded liposomes are attracting increasing attention as a next-generation ingredient solution for dietary supplements, functional foods, and specialized nutrition applications.

Natural Field has long focused on the development of functional ingredients and innovative health solutions. The results of this study further expand the company's scientific evidence base in the joint health category, providing a stronger foundation for future product innovation, formulation development, and market applications.

Welcoming Global Partners to CPhI China 2026

Connecting with Global Partners at CPhI China 2026

As one of the most influential events in the global pharmaceutical and health industries, CPhI China 2026 is just around the corner. Natural Field Biotech Co., Ltd. will showcase a range of innovative natural health ingredients and its latest scientific research achievements at the exhibition.

At CPhI China 2026, the company will highlight its latest R&D advancements in natural functional ingredients across joint health, healthy aging, anti-aging, and innovative nutrition solutions. In addition, it will connect with global clients, partners, and industry experts to explore market trends and collaboration opportunities.

We sincerely invite customers and partners from around the world to visit us at Booth E4E38 for discussions and business opportunities, and to explore the future of innovation in the natural health industry together.

About Natural Field Biotech Co., Ltd.

Natural Field Biotech Co., Ltd. (Natural Field) is a high-tech company dedicated to the research, development, production, and global distribution of functional ingredients. With a strong focus on innovation and quality, Natural Field provides premium natural ingredient solutions for the food, dietary supplement, nutrition and wellness, and pharmaceutical sectors. The company supports global brands and manufacturers with reliable ingredients, technical expertise, and customized solutions for product development and market growth.

SOURCE Natural Field Biotech Co., Ltd.