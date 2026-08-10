Natural Grocers® Announces Career Opportunities Ahead of Appleton, Wisconsin Store Opening

With more than 70 years of experience serving communities that value quality, affordability and connection, Natural Grocers is intentional about entering markets where access to affordable, high-quality organic and natural foods can make a meaningful impact. The new store will mark Natural Grocers' second location in Wisconsin, following the opening of its Lake Geneva store on June 10, 2026.

Known for its strong community spirit and high quality of life, Appleton is an ideal home for Natural Grocers' second Wisconsin location. The company looks forward to connecting with residents and supporting the community through access to affordable organic and natural groceries, free nutrition education and local outreach efforts.

CAREER OPPORTUNITIES IN APPLETON

Natural Grocers is currently hiring for a variety of positions ahead of its new Appleton store. Opportunities include customer-facing, department management and store leadership roles, with competitive pay, career growth opportunities and comprehensive benefits.

Based on position and experience, Appleton, Wisconsin good4uSM Crew members can earn $16 to $20 an hour, with the assistant store manager offering up to $62,000 annually. Interested candidates can learn more at naturalgrocers.com/our-careers.

POSITIONS AVAILABLE

Assistant Store Manager — $62,000 per year

Produce Manager — $20 per hour

Dairy/Frozen Manager — $20 per hour

Produce Assistant — $18 per hour

Cashiers (12 openings) — $16 per hour

COMPANY CULTURE & BENEFITS

Just like its dedication to its customers and community, Natural Grocers has cared for its employees since its founding in 1955. Today the company employs more than 4,000 Crew members across 174 stores in 22 states. As part of its Five Founding Principles, Natural Grocers supports employees by offering:

Competitive pay, plus the exclusive Natural Grocers Vitamin Bucks program, which provides Crew members an extra $1 per hour worked as in-store credit.

Birthday bonus pay equal to one day's wages, inspired by founder Margaret Isely's tradition of personally making lunch for employees on their birthdays, a practice later honored by granting a full day's pay as the company grew.

Store discounts and credits of up to 30 percent on Natural Grocers products, helping employees save on high-quality groceries and supplements.

Comprehensive benefits for full-time employees, including medical, dental and vision insurance; flexible spending and health savings accounts; short- and long-term disability and life insurance; a 401(k) savings plan; generous paid time off; and extensive free nutrition education programs.

Premium-quality organic and natural products at Always AffordableSM prices, including 100 percent certified organic produce, 100 percent free-range eggs and pasture-raised dairy, 100 percent non-GMO prepackaged bulk goods and humanely sourced and sustainably raised meats.

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ABOUT NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE

Founded in 1955, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products and dietary supplements. The grocery products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial flavors, preservatives or sweeteners (as defined by its standards), synthetic colors or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers and Crew make informed health and nutrition choices. Natural Grocers is committed to its Five Founding Principles—including its "Commitment to Community" and "Commitment to Crew." In fiscal year 2025, the Company invested more than $16 million in incremental compensation and discretionary payments for Crew. Headquartered in Lakewood, CO, Natural Grocers has 174 stores in 22 states. Visit naturalgrocers.com for more information and store locations.

SOURCE Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc.