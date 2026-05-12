Natural Grocers® Celebrates 10-Year Anniversary of More Than 20 Stores, May 17-23, 2026

Natural Grocers® marks 10 years with limited-time anniversary deals for {N}power members at select locations. Post this

Since opening 23 stores across 12 states in 2016, Natural Grocers has served as a trusted source of high-quality, affordable organic and natural groceries, supplements, and household essentials in its host cities and surrounding communities. The company, founded in 1955, remains committed to its Five Founding Principles: Nutrition Education, Quality Products, Always AffordableSM Pricing, Commitment to Community, and Commitment to its good4uSM Crew.

"My grandparents founded Natural Grocers in 1955 by going door to door to share nutrition education, supplements and wholesome food," said Raquel Isely, vice president of marketing at Natural Grocers. "For more than 70 years, our family has been committed to supporting communities with healthy, affordable options and free nutrition education. Celebrating 10 years at each of these stores is a meaningful milestone and a direct reflection of the trust our customers and communities place in us. We are grateful to our Crew members and our customers who have grown with us, and we look forward to many more years of connection, health and shared values."

{N}POWER SPECIAL OFFERS AT PARTICIPATING STORES

To celebrate 10 years of business, Natural Grocers is offering limited-time special offers and anniversary deals for {N}power members at its 23 participating stores.

MAY 16: SURPRISE DIGITAL OFFER

{N}power members will receive a surprise offer delivered via email or the Natural Grocers mobile app (valid May 17–23).[i]

THROUGH MAY 30: ADDITIONAL DEALS

{N}power® members can enjoy discounts of up to 22% off select customer favorites, including Native Forest® Organic Unsweetened Coconut Milk (2 for $6), Nick's Sticks Free-Range Turkey Sticks ($2.99 each), Nixie® Organic Sparkling Water ($5.39 per eight-pack) and more.[ii]

Customers can sign up for {N}power for free by visiting www.naturalgrocers.com/npower or downloading the Natural Grocers App for easy access to {N}power benefits and more. [iii]

Learn more about Natural Grocers by visiting www.naturalgrocers.com.

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ABOUT NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE

Founded in 1955, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products and dietary supplements. The grocery products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial flavors, preservatives or sweeteners (as defined by its standards), synthetic colors or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers and Crew make informed health and nutrition choices. Natural Grocers is committed to its Five Founding Principles—including its "Commitment to Community" and "Commitment to Crew." In fiscal year 2025, the Company invested more than $16 million in incremental compensation and discretionary payments for Crew. Headquartered in Lakewood, CO, Natural Grocers has 170 stores in 21 states. Visit naturalgrocers.com for more information and store locations.

[i] Valid for {N}power members only. Sign up by 5/14/2026 to receive this coupon via email or app. Offer valid 5/17/2026 through 5/23/2026 at participating locations only. For full list of participating locations visit: naturalgrocers.com/10-Year-Anniversary-Stores-2026. Customer must load offer via {N}power email or app prompt before shopping. Must present phone number at checkout to redeem offer.

[ii] Valid for {N}power members only. Offer valid 5/8/2026–5/30/2026 at participating locations only. Valid for in-store purchases only and cannot be combined with other offers. Quantity limited to stock on hand; no rain checks. Pricing excludes taxes and is subject to change without notice. Natural Grocers reserves the right to correct errors. Void where prohibited by law. Offers subject to program terms at https://naturalgrocers.com/terms, and privacy policy available at https://www.naturalgrocers.com/privacy-policy.

[iii] {N}power® offers are available only to registered members and are subject to program terms and conditions available at www.naturalgrocers.com/npower and privacy available at www.naturalgrocers.com/privacy-policy. Natural Grocers reserves the right to correct errors. Void where prohibited by law.

SOURCE Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc.