Natural Grocers® Offers Memorial Day Savings on Everyday Favorites for {N}power® Members

Natural Grocers highlights Memorial Day recipes and savings for {N}power® members, May 20-24. Post this

Zack's Mighty ® Organic Tortilla Chips ($3.29 / 7.5 oz)

Organic Tortilla Chips ($3.29 / 7.5 oz) Applegate Farms ® Uncured Grass-Fed Beef Hot Dogs ($4.29 / 10 oz)

Uncured Grass-Fed Beef Hot Dogs ($4.29 / 10 oz) Udi's ® Gluten-Free Hamburger Buns ($4.99 each)

Gluten-Free Hamburger Buns ($4.99 each) De La Calle ® Organic Tepaches ($1.79 each)

Organic Tepaches ($1.79 each) Bachan's ® Japanese BBQ Sauces ($5.89 each)

Japanese BBQ Sauces ($5.89 each) 25% off select Derma E ® and Mad Hippie ® Sunscreens

and Mad Hippie Sunscreens 10% off entire alcohol purchase at select Natural Grocers locations[ii]

ADDITIONAL MEMBERSHIP PERKS

Through June 30, members of {N}power, Natural Grocers' free member rewards program, will have access to additional seasonal {N}power Meal Deals.

{N}power members can feed up to four people for under $13 with a Natural Grocers good4u ® Burger Meal Deal. Vegetarian and gluten-free options are available for under $22. [iii]

Burger Meal Deal. Vegetarian and gluten-free options are available for under $22. Looking for more affordable meal ideas? Click here for current Meal Deals from Natural Grocers.

Not an {N}power member? Not a problem! Sign up or download the app at naturalgrocers.com/npower.

MEMORIAL DAY RECIPES

To help customers celebrate the start of summer, Natural Grocers features a collection of custom seasonal recipes. The assortment includes refreshing beverages, easy appetizers, crisp salads, flavorful mains, and simple desserts designed to make Memorial Day gatherings both easy and enjoyable.

Explore the collection for Memorial Day inspiration.

CLOSED ON MEMORIAL DAY

All Natural Grocers stores will be closed on Memorial Day so good4uSM Crew can enjoy the holiday. Stores will reopen according to their regular schedules on Tuesday, May 26.

FOLLOW, DOWNLOAD & SUBSCRIBE

Stay connected with Natural Grocers on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok or YouTube for updates and seasonal inspiration. Customers can also subscribe to the good4u Health Hotline® for recipes, educational articles and sale highlights.

Click here for a complimentary media kit.

For press inquiries, please contact [email protected] .

ABOUT NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE

Founded in 1955, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products and dietary supplements. The grocery products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial flavors, preservatives or sweeteners (as defined by its standards), synthetic colors or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers and Crew make informed health and nutrition choices. Natural Grocers is committed to its Five Founding Principles—including its "Commitment to Community" and "Commitment to Crew." In fiscal year 2025, the Company invested more than $16 million in incremental compensation and discretionary payments for Crew. Headquartered in Lakewood, CO, Natural Grocers has 170 stores in 21 states. Visit naturalgrocers.com for more information and store locations.

[i] Offers valid for {N}power members from 5/20/2026 to 5/24/2026 and are redeemable only for in-store customer purchases at participating stores. Quantity limited to stock on hand, no rainchecks. Unless otherwise noted, all discounts are on regular prices, cannot be redeemed for store credit or cash, or combined with other offers. Pricing excludes taxes and is subject to change without notice. Natural Grocers reserves the right to correct errors. Void where prohibited by law.

[ii] Must be 21 or older for alcohol purchases. Alcohol products not offered at all store locations. See store for details. Please drink responsibly. Quantity limited to stock on hand; no rainchecks. Pricing excludes taxes and is subject to change without notice. This offer has been pre-loaded to {N}power accounts. Natural Grocers reserves the right to correct errors. Void where prohibited by law. {N}power offers available only to registered members and are subject to program terms and conditions available at www.naturalgrocers.com/npower.

[iii] THIS OFFER IS AVAILABLE ONLY TO REGISTERED {N}POWER MEMBERS. Must enter phone number associated with {N}power account at checkout to redeem. This offer ends June 30, 2026 and is redeemable only for in-store purchases at participating Natural Grocers stores. Pricing subject to change without notice. Quantity limited to stock on hand; no rain checks. Natural Grocers reserves the right to correct errors.

SOURCE Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc.