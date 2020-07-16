NatureFine+ Releases New Retail Display for Their CBD Products

COMMACK, N.Y., July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Naturefine+ was launched by East Coast manufacturing company The Emerald Corp in 2019. Consumers are buzzing about their interesting formulas that utilize a wide range of all-natural ingredients. Naturefine+ has disrupted the market with their aggressive price structure, eye-catching packaging and industry-leading compliance efforts. Their products are backed by layers of testing including; potency, heavy metal, pesticide, foreign matter, mold and residual solvents. Naturefine+ has now launched a new retail display for their CBD products. The sleek, acrylic display includes a sleeve (6 ct.) of each of their products. They offer a wide range of low MSRP ingestible and topical products for as low as $9.99. Their best-sellers include:

Relief Drops - (Inflammation) - $18.99 - Relief Drops feature an assortment of ingredients with anti-inflammatory properties. An enhanced blend of Curcumin*, White Willow Bark * and Arnica Oil* have been found to offer fast relief to inflammation.

Relief Drops feature an assortment of ingredients with anti-inflammatory properties. An enhanced blend of Curcumin*, White * and Arnica Oil* have been found to offer fast relief to inflammation. Goodnight Drops - (Sleep) $18.99 - Goodnight Drops feature the active ingredient Melatonin. This formula is an excellent sleep aid with a tasty chocolate flavor.

Goodnight Drops feature the active ingredient Melatonin. This formula is an excellent sleep aid with a tasty chocolate flavor. 1000mg Muscle & Joint Roll on - $39.99 - The front runner in Naturefine's topical category is their Muscle & Joint; Joint Roll on. This formula includes over 15 ingredients including; Curcumin, Arnica Oil, and Beta Caryophyllene*. This blend was created to reduce inflammation in muscles and joints.

Naturefine+ can be found in over 2,500 retail locations and is planning to expand into an additional 10,000 stores in 2020. Coming off the launch of their new retail display, The Emerald Corp plans to create waves in the C-Store space by the end of this year. You can learn about Naturefine+ on their website.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

