Nature's Seed's New Website Ready for Upcoming Busy Season

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nature's Seed, the country's premier lawn, pasture, and wildflower seed company, recently finished a complete renovation of their website. The new site, featuring an innovative seed selector tool, is designed to help customers learn about and purchase the best seed for their specific needs, geographic region, and climate. The updates make it easier than ever for ranchers, landowners, and homeowners to develop their property with the most appropriate grasses, wildflowers, and other vegetation.

The website renovation was completed just in time for the upcoming busy season for pasture and wildflower planting, as landowners take advantage of the autumn planting window to complete their seeding projects. The website also provides a platform for homeowners who need to order quality seeds in the years to come.

Rob Wendell, CEO of Nature's Seed, shared the following thoughts on Nature's Seed's achievements: "Our priority has always been servicing the customer with seed that is most appropriate for their area, combined with unparalleled quality. The new website helps us deliver on that priority. Customers will find it easier than ever to get the seed that makes them the envy of their neighborhood, and we couldn't be happier."

The newly improved site makes it more convenient than ever to buy the most appropriate seed or seed blend, and it's the right time to buy for wildflowers and pastures.

About Nature's Seed

Nature's Seed has been a pioneer in the lawn, wildflower, and pasture seed industry since 2011, leveraging the innovations of its commercial parent company Granite Seed who is recognized as the leading native seed company in North America dating back to 1988. As a true premium brand, Nature's Seed sets the bar higher than brands you'll find in a big-box retail store by offering high purity levels and minimal filler - in short, superior quality for every pound in the bag. The result? Customers are provided more "true" seed in the bag than its competitors. Their rigorous quality control allows hobbyists and homeowners to achieve exceptional pasture, turf, and wildflower outcomes at reasonable prices without compromise.

