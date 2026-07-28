Nauticus Robotics, Inc. Completes First Prototype of Next-Generation Electric Manipulator

HOUSTON, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nauticus Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KITT, "Nauticus" or the "Company"), a leading innovator in autonomous subsea robotics and software solutions, today announced the successful completion of the first prototype of its internally developed next-generation electric manipulator, purpose-built for autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs) and next-generation robotic systems.

The new electric manipulator represents a key component of Nauticus' long-term strategy to expand its portfolio of proprietary autonomous intervention technologies. Designed specifically for autonomous operations, the platform complements the Company's existing robotics and software ecosystem while broadening future applications for the Aquanaut® vehicle and other subsea robotic platforms. In parallel, Nauticus continues development of the Olympic Arm™ electric manipulator in collaboration with an industry-leading partner for traditional remotely operated vehicle (ROV) applications.

Unlike conventional hydraulic systems, Nauticus' modular electric manipulator architecture is designed to reduce maintenance complexity, improve reliability, minimize downtime, and lower operating costs while enabling advanced autonomous underwater intervention. The initial prototype features a modular three-joint configuration that serves as the foundation for planned five-joint and seven-joint variants capable of supporting increasingly complex subsea operations.

Integrated with Nauticus ToolKITT™ software, the manipulator is being developed to autonomously recognize work sites, identify intervention points, compensate for changing underwater conditions, and execute precision manipulation tasks with significantly reduced operator input. By combining intelligent perception with autonomous vehicle positioning and manipulator control, Nauticus believes the system can perform complex underwater intervention tasks with greater efficiency and consistency than traditional operator-controlled approaches.

During the first half of 2026, Nauticus successfully completed the initial three-joint prototype and validated basic manipulator movement through its software control architecture. Development teams started functional and load testing this month.

"Autonomous underwater intervention requires more than simply attaching a manipulator to a vehicle," said Ameen Albadri, Vice President of Engineering. "It requires hardware and software designed together from the beginning. Our next-generation electric manipulator is being engineered specifically for autonomous operations, combining a simplified modular mechanical architecture with intelligent perception and control software. We believe this integrated approach will unlock new levels of efficiency, reliability, and capability for underwater robotics while expanding the range of autonomous tasks that subsea vehicles can perform."

Nauticus expects to continue refining the hardware architecture while expanding the platform into five-joint and seven-joint configurations. Additional three-joint prototype builds and testing are planned throughout the remainder of 2026, with the Company's Aquanaut platform serving as the initial integration vehicle for future autonomous field demonstrations.

The development supports Nauticus' long-term strategy of expanding its portfolio of proprietary autonomous hardware and software technologies while strengthening its position in the growing market for intelligent subsea intervention. By integrating advanced robotics with autonomous perception and control software, Nauticus believes it is building foundational technologies that will support the next generation of underwater operations.

About Nauticus Robotics

Nauticus Robotics, Inc. develops autonomous robots for the ocean industries. Autonomy requires the extensive use of sensors, artificial intelligence, and effective algorithms for perception and decision allowing the robot to adapt to changing environments. The company's business model includes using robotic systems for service, selling vehicles and components, and licensing of related software to both the commercial and defense business sectors. Nauticus has designed and is currently testing and certifying a new generation of vehicles to reduce operational cost and gather data to maintain and operate a wide variety of subsea infrastructure. Besides a standalone service offering and forward-facing products, Nauticus' approach to ocean robotics has also resulted in the development of a range of technology products for retrofit/upgrading traditional ROV operations and other third-party vehicle platforms. Nauticus' services provide customers with the necessary data collection, analytics, and subsea manipulation capabilities to support and maintain assets while reducing their operational footprint, operating cost, and greenhouse gas emissions, to improve offshore health, safety, and environmental exposure. https://nauticusrobotics.com/

Cautionary Language Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Act"), and are intended to enjoy the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements provided by the Act as well as protections afforded by other federal securities laws. Such forward-looking statements include but are not limited to: the expected timing of product commercialization or new product releases; customer interest in Nauticus' products; estimated operating results and use of cash; and Nauticus' use of and needs for capital. Generally, statements that are not historical facts, including statements concerning possible or assumed future actions, business strategies, events, or results of operations, are forward-looking statements. These statements may be preceded by, followed by, or include the words "believes," "estimates," "expects," "projects," "forecasts," "may," "will," "should," "seeks," "plans," "scheduled," "anticipates," "intends," or "continue" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events, results, or performance to differ materially from those indicated by such statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Nauticus' management's current expectations and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events. There can be no assurance that the events, results, or trends identified in these forward-looking statements will occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Nauticus is not under any obligation and expressly disclaims any obligation, to update, alter, or otherwise revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. Readers should carefully review the statements set forth in the reports which Nauticus has filed or will file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") for a more complete discussion of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and that could cause actual outcomes to be materially different from those indicated in the forward-looking statements made by the Company, in particular the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" in documents filed from time to time with the SEC, including Nauticus' most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC from time to time. Should one or more of these risks, uncertainties, or other factors materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information or statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated, or expected. The documents filed by Nauticus with the SEC may be obtained free of charge at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

SOURCE Nauticus Robotics, Inc.