Navan, Inc. (NAVN) Shareholders Who Lost Money Have Opportunity to Lead Securities Fraud Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that investors with losses related to Navan, Inc. ("Navan" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NAVN) have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit.

IF YOU ARE AN INVESTOR WHO SUFFERED A LOSS IN NAVAN, INC. (NAVN), CLICK HERE BEFORE APRIL 24, 2026 (THE LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE) TO PARTICIPATE IN THE ONGOING SECURITIES FRAUD LAWSUIT.

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The complaint filed alleges that, pursuant and/or traceable to the Registration Statement issued in connection with the Company's October 31, 2025 initial public offering ("IPO"), Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) at the time of the IPO, the Company had increased its "sales and marketing" expenses by 39% for the quarter ending October 31, 2025 ($95 million) to sustain its revenue, Gross Booking Volume, and usage yield growth; and (2) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Contact Us To Participate or Learn More:

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact us.

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz,

Email us at: [email protected]

Call us at: 310-914-5007

Visit our website at: www.frankcruzlaw.com

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

SOURCE The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, Los Angeles