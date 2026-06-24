NAVER D2SF Invests in SAZO, a Cross-Border Agentic Commerce Startup

-Developing agentic AI-powered cross-border commerce infrastructure that automates shipping and customs duty prediction, translation, payment, and customs clearance

-Monthly transaction volume grew approximately sevenfold over the past six months through its Korea-Japan cross-border service; secured partnerships with Mercari, Rakuten, and more

-NAVER D2SF continues to discover and invest in young founders challenging global markets, while exploring potential collaboration with NAVER Commerce

SEONGNAM, South Korea, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NAVER D2SF, the corporate venture capital arm of NAVER, has made a new investment in SAZO (CEO, Maro Gil), a cross-border commerce startup building agentic AI-powered infrastructure for global shopping. SAZO has developed a platform where AI agents automate key processes required for overseas purchases, including shipping fee and customs duty prediction, translation, local pricing, payment, and customs clearance. NAVER D2SF decided to invest in the team based on its ability to rapidly build a product for the global market and validate its business potential through transaction growth and partnerships across Korea and Japan.

Demand for cross-border commerce is growing rapidly, with 59% of consumers worldwide having purchased products from overseas retailers. As interest in content and creator IP increasingly translates into product purchases, demand is also rising for overseas goods, fashion items, secondhand products, and other long-tail items that are difficult to access through conventional distribution channels. On the supply side, e-commerce sellers, creators, and IP owners are increasingly seeking ways to sell their products to global customers.

SAZO addresses the information asymmetry and complex purchasing process in cross-border commerce through agentic AI. For overseas purchases, consumers often face uncertainty around final shipping costs and customs duties until the point of payment, while differences in language, currency, and customs regulations across countries create additional friction that limits conversion. SAZO predicts shipping fees, customs duties, and service charges with approximately 95% accuracy, while enabling AI agents to automate translation, local pricing, payment, customs clearance, and other transaction processes.

Through this infrastructure, consumers can purchase overseas products in a way that feels similar to domestic online shopping. Platforms and sellers can also expand their sales regions without building separate systems or taking on overseas inventory burdens. By connecting local platforms with logistics and payment infrastructure across countries, SAZO lowers the barriers to cross-border commerce for both consumers and sellers.

SAZO currently operates a cross-border commerce service connecting Korea and Japan, with monthly transaction volume growing approximately sevenfold over the past six months. The company has secured partnerships with leading commerce platforms in Korea and abroad, including Mercari, Rakuten, and Bungaejangter. In 2025, SAZO also attracted a strategic investment from Japan Post Capital, the venture capital arm of Japan Post Group, which operates one of Japan's largest cross-border logistics infrastructures. Building on this foundation, the company is advancing its cross-border shopping experience and currently operates services in Korea, the United States, and Japan. Going forward, SAZO plans to expand into additional markets and grow into a global infrastructure company for cross-border agentic commerce.

Maro Gil, CEO of SAZO, is a founder in his twenties who founded the company in 2023 after leaving his studies in Japan, where he had been studying on a government scholarship. Since its founding, SAZO's co-founding team has built its product and business structure for the global market, based on a deep understanding of AI agents and cross-border commerce. With this investment, the company plans to expand partnerships with brands and platforms targeting global markets, while actively hiring talent to build its next stage of growth.

"Cross-border commerce is not simply about exposing products to overseas customers. It requires connecting different languages, payment systems, logistics networks, and customs processes into a single purchasing experience," said Sanghwan Yang, Head of NAVER D2SF. "SAZO is currently discussing various forms of collaboration with NAVER Shopping, and we expect the team to provide users with a more convenient overseas shopping experience while creating new global sales opportunities for sellers and creators."

NAVER D2SF has recently been actively supporting and investing in young founders in their teens and twenties who are boldly challenging global markets. As AI continues to lower the barriers to product development, NAVER D2SF plans to further expand collaboration opportunities with young founders who quickly identify market problems and turn them into global products.

About NAVER D2SF

NAVER D2SF is NAVER's in-house corporate venture arm, supporting sustainable growth by collaborating with startups. Founded in 1999, NAVER has maintained its position as Korea's leading search engine for over 20 years and operates across commerce, content, fintech, and cloud services. Under the technological vision of D2 (For Developers, By Developers), NAVER is actively developing new technologies and global partnerships to grow as a leading tech company.

To learn more, visit https://d2sf.naver.com

SOURCE NAVER D2SF