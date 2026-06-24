Navien Financial Becomes Navien & Amaya Consultants, Naming the Partnership at Its Core

The Boston-based practice, ranked among the top financial planning teams at MML Investors Services year-to-date, adopts a name aligned with its boutique, family advisory–inspired model

BOSTON, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Navien Financial today announced its rebrand to Navien & Amaya Consultants, marking an evolution for one of the nation's leading financial planning teams.

Navien & Amaya Consultants

Built on deep relationships and a highly personalized approach to wealth stewardship, the firm has grown into a national practice. Year-to-date, partners John Navien and Adrian Amaya rank among the top financial planning teams at MML Investors Services by total financial planning fees collected, reflecting both client confidence and their disciplined advice. Client perspectives are available on the firm's testimonials page.

The new name captures the partnership at the heart of the firm and signals its evolution toward a boutique, family advisory–inspired model centered on long-term planning, generational thinking, and highly tailored counsel.

"Over time, our work has become less about transactions and more about stewardship," said Navien and Amaya. "This new name reflects the depth of those relationships and the responsibility we carry in helping families navigate complex financial lives across generations."

While the firm's name has changed, its foundation remains constant: an enduring commitment to client relationships built on trust and discretion; a disciplined, planning-first approach to wealth and risk; and a long-term perspective focused on legacy, continuity, and multigenerational outcomes.

Serving a select group of individuals, families, and business owners nationwide, the firm offers a level of personalization and continuity typically associated with private family offices.

"This is not about becoming something new," the partners added. "It's about aligning our name with the experience our clients already know: thoughtful, personal, and built to endure."

About Navien & Amaya Consultants

Navien & Amaya Consultants provides comprehensive financial planning and consulting for attorneys, management consultants, private equity professionals, and publicly traded executives. With a boutique, relationship-driven model and a family office sensibility, the firm delivers highly personalized strategies supporting long-term financial independence, comprehensive legacy planning, and lasting generational continuity across market cycles.

Securities and investment advisory services offered through qualified registered representatives of MML Investors Services, LLC, Member SIPC. Navien & Amaya Consultants is not a subsidiary or affiliate of MML Investors Services, LLC or its affiliated companies. OSJ: 1 Marina Park Drive, 16th Floor, Boston, MA 02210. 617-585-4500.

Media Contact

Amanda Ruggiero Navien & Amaya Consultants

617-585-4584

Boston, MA

SOURCE Navien and Amaya Consultants