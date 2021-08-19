Navigation Satellite System Market records a CAGR of 8% during 2021-2025|Technavio

The COVID-19 impact report on the navigation satellite system market offers pre as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates. Technavio analysts have curated the reports extensively through both qualitative and quantitative research methodologies to derive the most industry-relevant and business-relevant outcomes.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renew phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

The recovery process involves various phases including:-

Addressing Potential Impacts by Facilitating changes in Process Designs

Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

Assessing Impact on Critical IT infrastructure and Software System

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Top 3 Vendor Analysis of Navigation Satellite System Market

Alps Alpine Co. Ltd.

The company operates in key business segments including Electronic components, Automotive infotainment, Logistics, and Others. The company offers navigation satellite system under brand name UMSZ2 Series.

Broadcom Inc.

The company operates in semiconductor solutions and infrastructure software segments. The company offers navigation satellite system under the brand name GNSS/GPS SoCs.

Effigis Geo-Solutions

The company offers navigation satellite system under brand name ONPOZ.

Navigation Satellite System Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Navigation satellite system market is segmented as below:

Application

Navigation



LBS



Surveying



Mapping



Others

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



MEA



South America



The navigation satellite system market is driven by rising investments in satellite navigation programs. In addition, other factors such as rising demand for multirole satellites, reduction in associative launch cost, and rising demand for multirole satellites are expected to trigger the navigation satellite system market toward witnessing a CAGR of over almost 8% during the forecast period.

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

