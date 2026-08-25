NAVY VETERAN AWARDED $56.5M AFTER BEING BEATEN UNCONSCIOUS AT LAS VEGAS STRIP BAR

Jury assigns zero fault to plaintiff after trial reveals a Caesars Entertainment property, security initiated violence, never called 911, and withheld 1,013 surveillance videos

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A Clark County jury has awarded $56.5 million to Omar Alrabadi, a U.S. Navy veteran who suffered a traumatic brain injury after being beaten unconscious at Chayo Mexican Kitchen and Tequila Bar on the Las Vegas Strip. The jury held Caesars Entertainment and Three Amigos Restaurant Group, LLC equally at fault and assigned zero responsibility to Alrabadi.

The August 7 verdict, delivered after a three-week trial before Judge Jasmin Lilly-Spells in Clark County's Eighth Judicial District Court, centers on what plaintiff's attorneys call a systemic failure of security at one of the Las Vegas Strip's highest-traffic corridors, where roughly 11,000 calls for service were logged in the five years before the attack. The jury found both defendants negligent in their training and supervision of security personnel, with Caesars Entertainment held liable as owner and operator of the LINQ Promenade where the attack took place and Three Amigos Restaurant Group, LLC held liable as operator of Chayo Mexican Kitchen and Tequila Bar, where the violence originated.

"This verdict speaks for a young man who served his country and did absolutely nothing wrong," said Kimball Jones, attorney and partner at Bighorn Law. "Omar Alrabadi walked into a Caesars property as a paying guest and was handed to the men who nearly killed him. The jury saw what happened, and it held the people responsible accountable."

Alrabadi served eight years in the United States Navy. The brain injury he suffered ended his military career, forced him to abandon his studies in engineering, and left him unable to continue a second attempt at education in computer programming. During the trial, Alrabadi described the daily toll of living with a traumatic brain injury. "My goal is to just do my best for the people I love and care about and support in my life," he told jurors.

The attack occurred in the early morning hours of July 31, 2021. Chayo security confronted Alrabadi and his group inside the restaurant and forcibly removed them. Surveillance footage shown to jurors captured a Chayo security guard kicking Alrabadi's cousin in the head while the cousin was held down by two bouncers, then pushing Alrabadi toward two unidentified men who attacked him. The men chased Alrabadi across the LINQ Promenade and caught him just inside the doors of the Flamingo Las Vegas, where they beat him to the ground, knocked him unconscious, and stomped on his head six to eight times, fracturing his skull and causing hemorrhaging throughout his brain. Plaintiff's security experts testified Alrabadi was non-violent throughout and was trying to flee.

"His life was spared only through the kindness of strangers," Jones said. "Other guests saw it in the hotel, and they stopped it."

The head of Chayo security testified he never called 911, even after seeing Alrabadi lying unconscious in the doorway of the Flamingo Las Vegas. No police report was filed the night of the attack. When Las Vegas Metropolitan Police arrived roughly 14 minutes later, security told officers they had no knowledge of an altercation. The two men who attacked Alrabadi have never been identified.

Medical experts testified the bleeding in Alrabadi's brain came within a hair of being fatal. Among the plaintiff's experts was Dr. Bennett Omalu, the forensic neuropathologist whose discovery of CTE in football players was portrayed in the film Concussion.

The defense initially disclosed only a handful of low-quality surveillance videos and maintained for years that no additional footage existed. After the close of discovery, 1,013 previously undisclosed surveillance videos from the night of the attack were produced. The court precluded the defendants from using the late-disclosed evidence and instructed the jury it could infer the withheld footage would have been harmful to Chayo on the issues of liability and the relationship between Chayo and Alrabadi's attackers.

Jurors also saw footage of the two attackers acting familiar with Chayo's security staff, including embracing and shaking hands after the beating while Alrabadi lay motionless.

"The security guards at Chayo Mexican Kitchen and Tequila Bar were supposed to protect the guests inside that restaurant. Instead, they put Omar in harm's way, handed him off to two men who appear to have been their friends, and then walked away while he was beaten nearly to death on the LINQ Promenade," Jones said. "This verdict makes clear that companies who invite the public onto their property cannot look the other way when the people they hire to keep guests safe do the opposite."

Alrabadi was represented by a trial team led by Kimball Jones of Bighorn Law. Jury selection was conducted by Jones and Jacqueline Bretell, a partner at Bighorn Law. The case was tried by Jones, Valentina Ortega of Bighorn Law, Waleed Zaman, and Michael Trippiedi of Zaman & Trippiedi. Joel Henriod and Jamie Leavitt of Henriod Stern handled motion practice.

The case is captioned Omar Alrabadi v. Three Amigos Restaurant Group, LLC d/b/a Chayo Mexican Kitchen and Tequila Bar, and Caesars Entertainment, Inc. d/b/a The LINQ Promenade Shops, Case No. A-23-874247-C, Eighth Judicial District Court, Clark County, Nevada, Department 23.

For more information about Bighorn Law, visit www.bighornlaw.com.

For more information about Kimball Jones, visit www.bighornlaw.com/attorney/kimball-jones/

About Bighorn Law

Bighorn Law is a Nevada-based personal injury and civil litigation firm powered by experienced trial litigators. Specializing in complex, high-stakes matters, including motor vehicle collisions, medical malpractice, catastrophic injury, wrongful death, and insurance bad faith, the firm is built on relentless preparation and a commitment to going all in for every client. Bighorn Law's trial-driven approach ensures cases are fully prepared for the courtroom, consistently securing meaningful and record-setting results across Nevada.

About Kimball Jones

Kimball Jones is a partner at Bighorn Law and a veteran, award-winning trial lawyer known for taking on high-risk, high-stakes cases and seeing them through to verdict. Named Trial Lawyer of the Year by the Nevada Justice Association, he has led trial teams in cases resulting in some of the largest verdicts in Nevada history and is recognized for a disciplined courtroom style that emphasizes preparation, clarity, and credibility with jurors. A former counterintelligence agent with the U.S. Department of Defense, Jones brings a methodical, fact-driven approach to litigation and has built Bighorn Law around principles of accountability, teamwork, and client-first representation.

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SOURCE Bighorn Law