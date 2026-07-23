"Health and wellness starts with sound finances"

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Four-time NBA champion John Salley and United Wealth Education have joined forces to advance financial literacy and personal well-being. In addition to developing his own organization within the UWE platform, johnsalleyfinancial.com, the NBA veteran will serve as a spokesperson for the company.

Former NBA champion John Salley named as United Wealth Education spokesperson. Post this Former NBA champion John Salley named as UWE spokesperson.

The new partnership brings together two veteran leaders in the health and wellness industry: John Salley, a 35-year health and wellness advocate, and United Wealth Education (UWE), a metro-Detroit based company that has helped consumers with bugeting, credit resoration, identity protection, and legacy planning for over 23 years.

"Protection isn't fear. It's preparation. Health and wellness starts with sound finances," stated Salley. The former NBA player who won championships with the Detroit Pistons, Chicago Bulls, and Los Angeles Lakers over eleven seasons points out that the nutrition, diet, and exercise he advocates are much more attainable for those who have financial resources.

"Healthly living is like money," Salley explained. "It does not grow on trees. It's the outcome of knowledge, planning and follow-through. Combined, all three put you in a far better position in life—mentally, emotionally, physically and financially. That's our mission. To help people of all backgrounds be their very best."

"We're incredibly excited about this partnership and the opportunities it creates," stated UWE Founder and CEO Parimal Naik. "John brings a level of credibility, energy and inspiration that will help elevate our brand and support the continued success of our sales team."

Pointing to recent news about growing worry on the part of U.S. households and rising credit card debt Naik explained that it's easy for people experience fear and doubt but cautioned against getting trapped in both.

"These are natural reactions, especially when there seems to be no way forward. But it's also why we are so positive. We have helped tens of thousands of individuals turn what was hopeless into hopeful, and what was hopeful into reality," he stated.

Both Salley and Naik point to their own humble beginngs and upbringing as examples. Salley grew up in Brooklyn, New York while Naik was raised in a working middle-class household in Mumbai, India.

"I learned early in life that determination and hard work are keys to success. Both my father and my mother worked very hard to support us, with my mom working two jobs—and that's in addition to the two of them raising us and managing our household. Their example set the foundation of my life today," reflected Salley.

Over 7,800 miles away, Naik experienced a similar upbringing.

"My father was an entrepreneur with a small electronics shop. We did not have much. Nothing was given to us. We had to work hard for what we did have," he stated. "It's a time I will always remember. I learned from my parents early in life, and again as a young stock trader at 17, as long as we remain hopeful and focused adversity can bring out the very best in us."

Following his collegiate studies, and an early stint in the U.S. consumer finance industry, Naik founded Financial Education Services (FES), later rebranded as United Wealth Education (UWE), in 2003. The company's sole focus at the start was credit restoration. Today it offers a bundled solution with 18 different tools including budgeting, identity protection, a will and trust, and a travel club benefit.

"The product has expanded, but the mission is the same: To help consumers become financially literate," explained Naik.

It's this core focus that drew Salley's attention as he studied the industry.

"Consumers can choose from a variety of options today. What sets UWE apart is the quality and accessibility of the services we provide," explained Salley. "UWE offers consumers a proven solution for improving their finances. This is something that is truly capable of helping everyone, and it's within the reach of those looking to earn supplemental income on top of it," he continued.

For both Salley and Naik, the motivation is about much more than the business opportunity.

"Like John says, it's about being good and doing good," said Naik. "We are in this position today because others were good, and did good, for us. And we want to do the same."

About United Wealth Education

United Wealth Education is the private, for-profit partner company behind the UCES (United Credit Education Services) Protection Plan. Since 2004 it has provided resources for developing financial literacy and habits and the achievement of short- and long-term fiscal goals. In addition, UWE provides independent agents with the tools and skills they need to build their own business and market innovative financial literacy tools, products, and services.

About John Salley

John Salley is a former professional basketball player. He was the first player in NBA history to win championships with three franchises (since joined by Robert Horry, Danny Green, and LeBron James), as well as the first player in the NBA to win a championship in three different decades (since joined by Tim Duncan).

The four-time NBA champion was drafted by the Detroit Pistons from Georgia Tech. The 6 ft 11 in-tall Salley played both power forward and center for, Miami Heat, Toronto Raptors, Chicago Bulls, Panathinaikos, and Los Angeles Lakers. He was a long-time host of the former Fox Sports Net show "The Best Damn Sports Show Period." He is a vegan activist, chef, and wellness entrepreneur.

To learn more see johnsalleyfinancial.com.

Contact Information:

Contact Name: Sue Griffin

Phone: (248) 848-7065

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE United Wealth Education