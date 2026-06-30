NBA Coach and Mexico, Missouri Native Tyronn Lue Celebrates Community Day with the Opening of O.G.'s Barbershop at the Garfield Legacy Center Campus

MEXICO, Mo., June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On Friday, July 3, Los Angeles Clippers Head Coach Tyronn Lue will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony for O.G.'s, a newly renovated community barbershop at the Garfield Legacy Center campus in his hometown of Mexico, Missouri. The event will take place during Lue's annual Community Day celebration, a tradition he has led for more than 15 years. The free public event brings Mexico-area residents together around the Fourth of July with fireworks, food trucks, and youth activities.

O.G.'s marks a major milestone in a revitalization effort Coach Lue launched in 2025 as part of his impact initiative, Commitment to Community (C2C). Last year, he announced the acquisition of two former credit union buildings in the Garfield neighborhood with a vision to transform them into lasting spaces for education, economic opportunity, and community life.

NBA Coach and Mexico, Missouri Native Tyronn Lue Celebrates Community Day with the Opening of O.G.'s Barbershop Post this

The new barbershop was developed in the community spirit of Rough's barbershop, which closed six years ago. More than a place for haircuts, Rough's served as a neighborhood intergenerational gathering space. O.G.'s will build on that legacy by offering haircut services in addition to hands-on training, apprenticeships, certification opportunities, and career pathways for individuals pursuing barbering and cosmetology.

"Growing up in Mexico and spending time in Rough's shaped so much of who I am," said Coach Lue. "This project reflects my belief that when you uplift a community, you can change the future for everyone who lives there."

About Commitment to Community (C2C)

The Commitment to Community (C2C) initiative, supported by Driving Force Group, is a multi-million-dollar investment in Mexico, MO, that aims to ensure all residents have access to the opportunities and resources they need to thrive and succeed. C2C focuses on education & youth development, economic opportunity, and infrastructure revitalization.

To attend the opening, please contact:

Jenny Goldstock Wright ([email protected])

SOURCE Driving Force Group