NBA Players Turn To Stress Fitness For Recovery With Pulsetto

Pulsetto's new campaign features NBA players Jonas Valančiūnas and Matas Buzelis, highlighting how today's athletes are training recovery, sleep and stress resilience alongside physical performance.

VILNIUS, Lithuania, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Recovery has become one of the biggest conversations in professional sports. From sleep optimization to mental resilience, today's athletes are investing as much in how they recover as they do in how they train.

Matas Buzelis uses Pulsetto to showcase recovery as a trainable skill alongside physical performance.

Building on that shift, Pulsetto launched its largest brand campaign to date with NBA players Jonas Valančiūnas and Matas Buzelis, introducing Stress Fitness, the idea that a resilient nervous system can be trained just like the body. The campaign, "Calm Is a Habit. Train For It.", launches during the NBA offseason, when players shift their attention from competition to recovery and preparation for the season ahead.

Different Stages, Same Pressure

Pulsetto has worked with NBA players since 2025, beginning with NBA all-star Domantas Sabonis before expanding its long-term partnerships with Valančiūnas and Buzelis. While Valančiūnas brings more than a decade of NBA experience and Buzelis represents one of the league's rising young stars, both describe facing the same challenges around pressure, recovery, sleep and mental preparation.

Rather than simply endorsing a product, the athletes share the routines they rely on to recover, quiet their minds and prepare for the demands of professional basketball.

"Pressure is a privilege, especially for me. You're already in the battle, so you might as well go and take over," said Matas Buzelis. "After games, your adrenaline is still pumping. I use Pulsetto before bed to help me relax, fall asleep and make recovery part of my everyday routine."

"What keeps me awake is a running mind—thinking about tomorrow, the court and the next game," said Jonas Valančiūnas. "I use Pulsetto before bed to shut my mind down and clear my head. How you sleep determines how you feel the next day."

Their experiences reflect Pulsetto's broader belief that recovery is not passive. Like physical fitness, resilience can be strengthened through consistent nervous system training.

The Science Behind Stress Fitness

Pulsetto's non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation technology is designed to help the body build resilience over time rather than simply respond to stress after it has already accumulated. In a peer-reviewed, PubMed-indexed study published in the American Journal of Physiology, participants using Pulsetto's technology experienced a 56% reduction in depressive symptoms, a 45% reduction in anxiety, a 41% improvement in sleep disturbance and a 36.7% reduction in cortisol levels after four weeks of use.

"Elite athletes have long understood that recovery is essential to performance," said Dr. Jone Pukėnaitė, Medical & Science Lead at Pulsetto. "What we're learning through vagus nerve stimulation research is that the nervous system also adapts through consistent training. Improvements in sleep, stress regulation and recovery aren't simply traits people are born with—they're capacities that can be developed over time."

Beyond the Court

While the campaign is anchored by professional athletes, its message extends far beyond basketball. Whether someone is preparing for a playoff game, a board meeting, an important exam or simply trying to balance the demands of everyday life, the nervous system responds to pressure in remarkably similar ways. Pulsetto believes that anyone can strengthen their ability to recover through consistent training.

The multi-channel "Calm Is a Habit. Train For It." campaign includes a hero film, athlete interviews, social-first video content and campaign photography, all designed to introduce Stress Fitness to a broader audience and spark a new conversation around recovery as a trainable skill. Additional campaign information is available at pulsetto.tech/pages/nba.

About Pulsetto

Pulsetto is a healthtech company focused on practical applications of neuromodulation. Its device stimulates the vagus nerve, a key regulator of the parasympathetic nervous system, to help minimize stress responses and improve recovery. The company has experienced rapid growth, tripling revenue in 2025 compared to 2024, and surpassing 300,000 users worldwide. Pulsetto has also been recognized by Deloitte as a Company to Watch and as part of the Deloitte Technology Fast program, underscoring its momentum and innovation within the global healthtech landscape.

SOURCE Pulsetto