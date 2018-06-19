NBA's Jeremy Lin Fights Bullying Through DoSomething.org's "You've Got the Power" Campaign

Lin is the face of "You've Got the Power," a national anti-bullying campaign from DoSomething.org and Saban's Power Rangers. In the campaign's PSA, he tells the inspiring story of the college coach who helped him find the power to overcome hecklers and bullies. Then Lin tells young viewers that they can be that person for a younger student. That's Lin's message to young people: *you've* got the power to help others beat bullying.

"My college assistant coach, Coach Blakeney, helped me overcome negativity, use the ignorance as motivation, and embrace what makes me unique," Lin says. "That's why I'm so proud and excited to be a part of You've Got the Power. Through this campaign, a generation of students can become that support system for their peers."

You've Got the Power PSA with Jeremy Lin

"DoSomething is *thrilled* to partner with Saban's Power Rangers and Jeremy Lin for 'You've Got the Power'," says Aria Finger, CEO of DoSomething.org. "Bullying is such an important cause for this generation, and a deeply personal one for Jeremy. He's an inspiration to millions of young people...not to mention a hometown hero for me as a Brooklyn Nets fan!"

"You've Got the Power" will activate thousands of students to share ways they've found the power to overcome bullying. Those tactics will be compiled into the largest peer-to-peer anti- bullying guide and shared globally, kickstarting an anti-bullying movement that's for students, by students. Want to see young people taking action? Watch this video!

As children, we all grew up admiring our favorite superheroes, including The Power Rangers, five ordinary teens who channel their inner power and morph into something extraordinary.

Currently, Power Rangers is celebrating 25 continuous years on the air, making it one of the longest-running kids' live-action series in television history, with nearly 900 episodes aired to date. Created by Haim Saban and launched in 1993 with Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, the franchise celebrates its milestone anniversary year with the 25th season, by kickstarting an anti- bullying movement that's for students, by students.

To sign up, people can visit DoSomething.org/PowerRangers or text POWER to 38383 by July 12.

DoSomething.org is the largest tech company exclusively for young people and social change. We're activating 6 million young people (and counting!) to do good in every US area code and in 131 countries. Using our digital platform, members join DoSomething's volunteer and civic action campaigns to make offline impact at scale. Our members have clothed half of America's homeless youth. They've cleaned up 3.7 million cigarette butts. They've run the world's largest youth-led sports equipment drive. And more! Young people have the power and the passion to transform their communities -- we help them get it done. Let's Do This.

Saban's Power Rangers franchise is the brainchild of Haim Saban, creator and producer of the Original, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers hit series that launched in 1993. Following its introduction, "Power Rangers" quickly became the most-watched television program in the United States and remains one of the top-rated and longest running kids' live-action series in television history. The series, currently in its 25th season, follows the adventures of a group of ordinary teens who morph into superheroes and save the world from evil. It is seen in more than 150 markets, translated into numerous languages and a favorite on many key international children's programming blocks around the world. For more information, visit www.powerrangers.com

