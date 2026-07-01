near.com Brings Euros Onchain, Enabling EU Users to Trade Across Crypto Markets Confidentially Using Their Own Wallets

European users can now bring euros from their bank accounts onto major blockchains using the EURe stablecoin and NEAR's flagship frontend.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- near.com, the multi-chain super app powered by NEAR Intents, today launched a euro access path, enabling users in the European Union (EU) to deposit euros via SEPA Instant, receive EURe, and transact confidentially across crypto markets without relying on a centralized exchange.

The integration comes as Europe's MiCA transition period closes today, establishing a unified licensing framework for digital asset service providers across the EU. As regulatory standards for euro-denominated digital money become more clearly defined, European users are looking for ways to bring euros onchain and interact with the DeFi economy without depending on a single centralized exchange. Few compliant euro on-ramps exist today.

near.com brings the full path together. Users can deposit euros into a crypto wallet via SEPA Instant, the EU's real-time payment rail, and receive EURe stablecoins against those euros. From there, users can deposit EURe into near.com, where it all becomes usable: users hold EURe in their own wallets and can transact across 30+ major chains, 180+ assets, RWAs, and perps markets, with NEAR Intents seamlessly routing liquidity under the hood.

near.com also adds a property most euro on-ramps lack: confidential execution. Through Confidential Intents, users can toggle Confidential Mode on in near.com to keep sensitive trade details hidden, with settlement integrity powered by a NEAR Protocol private shard. Confidential execution is a property centralized exchanges have long offered, and a reason they have historically handled the majority of crypto swap volume. With confidentiality now available through the open rails of NEAR Intents, near.com gives European users privacy-preserving transactions using their own wallets.

Alex Shevchenko, CEO of Defuse Labs, the team behind NEAR Intents said, "Open infrastructure should do what closed platforms do, without the lock-in. NEAR Intents routes liquidity across 30+ chains as one network, so a European user's euros aren't trapped behind any single exchange. With EURe on near.com, those euros come onchain and stay usable, with users accessing markets directly through their own wallets."

Kendall Cole, Co-Founder of Proximity Labs, said, "EURe on near.com gives European users access to all of onchain finance. Euros are how they get in the door. Once they're in, they can hold their own assets, move across chains, and transact across all of DeFi."

For European users, EURe on near.com turns euros into onchain capital they can actually use: cross-chain, confidentially, and without routing through a centralized exchange. As MiCA sets the terms for euro-denominated digital money, near.com gives users across the EU an open path into onchain finance, with the euro as the way in.

EURe is now live on near.com.

Alex Shevchenko and Kendall Cole are available for interviews upon request

About NEAR Intents:

NEAR Intents is the universal liquidity layer for onchain markets and tokenized assets. Using a novel intent-based transaction infrastructure that empowers users to express outcomes instead of managing routes, bridges, and liquidity sources, NEAR Intents unlocks frictionless cross-chain swaps for all users, autonomous trading for AI agents, and broad distribution for blockchains, dApps, and asset issuers. near.com is NEAR's unified front-end, powered by NEAR Intents: one account, 30+ chains, and confidential cross-chain swaps in a single interface. NEAR Intents has powered billions of dollars in volume across leading chains and assets and is now natively integrated into major DeFi protocols, wallet providers, traditional financial systems, and AI platforms, bringing instant, confidential, and verifiable execution to global markets. Learn more at https://intents.near.org/.

About Proximity Labs: Proximity Labs is a research and development firm focused on NEAR Protocol. They provide financial, strategic, technical, and other bespoke support to teams building with NEAR Intents.

SOURCE NEAR