Nearly 1 in 5 Americans Prefer Authoritarian Rule Over Democracy

A new study, including a national survey indicates how the Trump Administration, Congress, the Supreme Court, and our political system may be making Americans more accepting of an authoritarian government.

Please click to download the Report

LOS ANGELES, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of this study, a new national poll conducted by the Online Courtroom and the Trust in Justice Projects with Ipsos demonstrates:

A quarter of Americans think the government should be able to restrict a free press and free speech.

More than two in five Americans (44%) think that President Trump should be able to suspend due process rights in some circumstances.

Half of Americans think President Trump and Republican Congress members are doing a poor job of upholding the Constitution they are sworn to protect, while nearly four out of ten Americans think Democratic members of Congress are doing a poor job at upholding the Constitution.

Despite the Equal Protection Clause in the Constitution, nine to seventeen percent of Americans think that women, people of color, and LGBTQ people should have fewer legal rights than men, white people, and straight people.

One in four Americans think there should be a national religion and that ICE should be able to deport anyone without a court hearing.

National survey and report raises new questions. Is America's democracy failing? If so, why, and what can we do about it? Post this

Link to the Ipsos factum on additional survey findings and methodology: https://www.ipsos.com/en-us/americans-prioritize-democracy-accountability-and-facts

Are Americans giving up on democracy and sliding toward authoritarianism? To better understand these important American attitudes, the Online Courtroom and Trust in Justice Projects also conducted a series of online focus groups with participants from around the country. These focus groups looked at why the American public feels the way they do, revealing the fears, anger, biases, and disillusionment that Republicans, Democrats, and Independents have about the course of this country. The Rule of Law report details the social, cultural, political, and historical dynamics that mark a clear turning point in our country's history, while also demonstrating that Americans are less polarized than has been widely reported. While a majority of Americans still favor democratic ideals, this study discusses why the actions of the Trump administration, Congress, and the Supreme Court have eroded Americans' faith in our Constitution, our democracy, and the rule of law.

The Rule of Law Project report details four main reasons for Americans' decaying trust in our system of government:

Americans believe that the political system is corrupt, serving billionaires, big corporations, and lobbyists instead of the public's needs. Americans have become more mistrustful of objective facts. Americans know they are being divided by the constant focus on which political "team" is winning and losing Americans have a poor understanding of the complex mechanics of our democratic system of government.

Quote from focus group participant Drew.

"The people that we're electing will say, 'I'll do this for you', and when you elect them they do a complete 180. It's like a complete betrayal. In the end, do you really have the democracy? You could have been completely lied to just for the sake of getting your vote. I think it's way too easy to be corrupted."

While the report raises important questions about whether Americans may want to choose a more authoritarian government, the report also provides suggestions for improving Americans' confidence in our democracy and the rule of law.

The Online Courtroom Project (OCP) is a non-profit organization that studies the psychological, behavioral, and communication aspects of our legal system. The OCP provides research and recommendations to the courts and the legal profession to improve the efficacy of the justice process. https://www.onlinecourtroom.org

The Trust in Justice Project (TIJ) endeavors to study and address the systemic challenges eroding public confidence in America's legal system. By identifying these challenges and fostering dialogue, TIJ aims to empower communities, inform policy changes, and inspire confidence in the justice system's ability to deliver fairness for all. We envision a future where trust in the legal system is restored—a system that is transparent, equitable, and truly serves the public good. https://www.trustinjusticeproject.org

Contact: Richard Gabriel – [email protected] - 310-979-0999

SOURCE Online Courtroom Project