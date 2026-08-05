Nearly 3 in 10 Veterinarians at Japan's Larger Companion-Animal Hospitals Say Their Current Pace Is Unsustainable, Zpeer Survey Finds

TOKYO, August 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zpeer Inc., operator of Vetpeer — Japan's largest online community for veterinary professionals, reaching approximately 80% of the country's small-animal veterinarians — today released the results of a survey of 314 companion-animal veterinarians on their workload and the service categories they want to grow or shrink.

Key findings:

Workload pressure rises with clinic size. While 36% of all respondents describe themselves as busy, only 6% of solo practitioners say their pace is unsustainable. At hospitals with four or more veterinarians, that share climbs to nearly 3 in 10.





While 36% of all respondents describe themselves as busy, only 6% of solo practitioners say their pace is unsustainable. At hospitals with four or more veterinarians, that share climbs to nearly 3 in 10. Veterinarians want to grow preventive care. The single category vets most want to expand is wellness exams (35%), followed by endectocide prescriptions (20%) and combination vaccinations (18%). The busiest vets lean instead toward complete & therapeutic diet prescriptions — a category staff can help deliver.





The single category vets most want to expand is wellness exams (35%), followed by endectocide prescriptions (20%) and combination vaccinations (18%). The busiest vets lean instead toward complete & therapeutic diet prescriptions — a category staff can help deliver. They want less in-clinic pet boarding. Among vets whose clinics offer boarding, 33% want to scale it back — non-medical work with a heavy staff burden.

"Japanese veterinarians are telling us exactly where they want to grow: preventive care. For manufacturers and service providers, that is an invitation. But the busiest hospitals have no staff time to spare — offerings that respect that constraint will be the ones that succeed," said Toshiya Morino, CEO of Zpeer Inc.

The full article — including charts, category-level data and the survey methodology — is available on Zpeer's website:

https://vetpeer.info/pages/japan-vet-insights-2026-08

Additional breakdowns by clinic size, role and age band are available on request. Zpeer conducts custom surveys and market studies of the Japanese veterinary market for animal health and pet care companies: [email protected]

About Zpeer Inc.

Zpeer Inc. (https://zpeer.info/en/), founded in 2013 and headquartered in Tokyo, operates Vetpeer — Japan's largest online community for veterinary professionals, registered by approximately 80% of the country's small-animal veterinarians — and provides market research, marketing and sales support services for animal health companies.

Media Contact:

Public Relations, Zpeer Inc.

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Zpeer Inc.