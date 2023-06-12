Nearly a Half Million Social Security Numbers Leaked Following Data Breach at IntelliHartx, LLC

MARLTON, N.J., June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Approximately 489,000 consumers are being notified that their Social Security numbers and other sensitive information were compromised when hackers breached the IntelliHartx computer system earlier this year. Customers' names, SSN's, addresses, dates of birth and protected health information may be in the hands of criminals hoping to use the stolen information to steal consumers' identities. The data breach lawyers at Console & Associates, P.C. are investigating claims on behalf of those affected by the breach and are available to help them understand their legal rights.

On June 8, 2023, IntelliHartx filed a notice of a data breach affecting consumers nationwide with the Attorney General of Maine. The notice explains that the data breach stems from an incident involving the GoAnywhere managed file transfer system created by Fortra, LLC and used by IntelliHartx.

As a debt collection company, the IntelliHartx breach affected patients whose information was provided to the company by their healthcare providers. Therefore, it is possible that you were affected even if you have never heard of IntelliHartx.

According to the notice, the data breach affected 489,830 people across the United States.

The data security incident occurred on February 2, 2023, and involved a zero-day vulnerability with Fortra's GoAnywhere managed file transfer system. On May 19, 2023, Fortra confirmed that information in the possession of Intellihartx was accessible to hackers as a result of the breach.

The list of sensitive information that was exposed includes consumers':

Names,

Social Security numbers,

Addresses,

Dates of birth, and

Protected health information ("PHI").

If you receive a Notice of Data Breach from IntelliHartx, you are one of nearly 500,000 people who could now be at risk of identity theft—and the devastating financial and legal consequences that go along with it. IntelliHartx is offering affected consumers complimentary credit monitoring and identity protection services. And while patients should enroll in this service immediately, it is not sufficient to protect them from the risks of a data breach.

What should you do if you receive an IntelliHartx data breach letter? Individuals who receive a data breach letter from IntelliHartx should take steps to protect themselves. (See our Guide for Victims of Data Breach at https://www.myinjuryattorney.com/consumer-privacy-data-breach-lawyers/if-your-information-has-been-compromised-in-a-data-breach/.) Additionally, victims should consider contacting a data breach attorney immediately. Those who receive a data breach letter from IntelliHartx may be entitled to financial compensation.

If you wish to discuss this incident, or if you have any questions regarding your rights following the IntelliHartx data breach, please contact Console & Associates, P.C. at (866) 778-5500. Interested parties and potential plaintiffs can also learn more about this data breach and potential lawsuit at https://www.myinjuryattorney.com/intellihartx-llc-data-breach-investigation/.

