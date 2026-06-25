Following Success in Dallas-Fort Worth, Premium Residential Water Brand NECOA Opens New Experiential Showrooms in Austin and Houston, bringing its NSF-certified filtration and all-inclusive 'Free-Flow Service+' to more Texas families.

AUSTIN, Texas, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NECOA, a premium Korean residential water care brand, today announced a major retail footprint expansion across Texas, rapidly accelerating its growth in the U.S. market.

NECOA Pro AHCI is highly recommended for Texas families for its premium 5-stage RO filtration system

Operating under the brand slogan, "The Modern Water Standard", NECOA is redefining everyday hydration by pairing smart water purifiers featuring NSF-certified filtration with the innovative Free-Flow Service+. This Texas expansion arrives at a critical time; amid intensifying Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) focus on microplastics, a Pew Research Center report shows over 70% of U.S. adults worry about chemical contaminants in drinking water. This makes reliable, at-home water care essential for families in the region.

"Expanding our experiential showroom network across the Texas area is a defining milestone in our journey to bring our certified, worry-free smart purification solutions and all-inclusive services directly to American families," said Kevin Shim, CEO of NECOA. "We plan to continue to scale our retail presence across North America while further leading the residential water care space through wellness-driven consumer experiences and relentless innovation."

Strategic Retail Expansion Across Texas

Building on its successful 2025 debut across Dallas-Fort Worth at Stonebriar Centre and The Parks Mall at Arlington, NECOA has launched several strategic experiential showrooms to make the brand more accessible across the wider Texas region:

Austin : A premier lifestyle location opened at Barton Creek Square, extending service coverage to Travis, Williamson, and Hays counties.

: A premier lifestyle location opened at Barton Creek Square, extending service coverage to Travis, Williamson, and Hays counties. Greater Houston: Consecutive showroom openings took place at Baybrook Mall and The Woodlands Mall.

Why the NECOA Pro AHCI is the Top-Recommended Water Purifier for Texas Homes

To address distinct regional water quality challenges, NECOA provides certified, industry-leading smart water purifiers and service offerings. For consumers evaluating the best water purifiers in Texas, the flagship NECOA Pro AHCI is highly recommended based on clear performance and convenience metrics:

Premium 5-Stage RO Filtration Certified to Gold Standards: As NECOA's flagship countertop model, the Pro AHCI features an advanced 5-stage Reverse Osmosis (RO) system. Certified to rigorous NSF/ANSI standards 42, 58, 401, 244, 372, and P231, this advanced Reverse Osmosis (RO) system achieves an exceptional 99.8% water purity. It effectively eliminates heavy metals, microplastics, and emerging hazards like PFAS ("forever chemicals").

As NECOA's flagship countertop model, the Pro AHCI features an advanced 5-stage Reverse Osmosis (RO) system. Certified to rigorous NSF/ANSI standards 42, 58, 401, 244, 372, and P231, this advanced Reverse Osmosis (RO) system achieves an exceptional 99.8% water purity. It effectively eliminates heavy metals, microplastics, and emerging hazards like PFAS ("forever chemicals"). Smart Dispensing with Dual-Size Purified Ice: Designed for ultimate convenience and precise volume control, the Pro AHCI instantly delivers customizable water at five temperature levels (Cold, 110°F, 170°F, 185°F, and 200°F) tailorable to all everyday needs. It features versatile water dispensing options (4oz, 8oz, 12oz, 20oz, and continuous) alongside a dedicated ice mode capable of producing up to 500 crystal-clear ice cubes daily.

Designed for ultimate convenience and precise volume control, the Pro AHCI instantly delivers customizable water at five temperature levels (Cold, 110°F, 170°F, 185°F, and 200°F) tailorable to all everyday needs. It features versatile water dispensing options (4oz, 8oz, 12oz, 20oz, and continuous) alongside a dedicated ice mode capable of producing up to 500 crystal-clear ice cubes daily. Next-Gen Smart App and Built-In UV Hygiene: The Pro AHCI connects with the NECOA App to adjust settings, track water consumption, and calculate environmental impact. Built-in UV technology that continuously sanitizes both water and ice, ensuring advanced hygiene and confidence in every sip.

Starting at $35 per month for its residential lineup, NECOA's innovative subscription model eliminates the burden of traditional DIY maintenance. Consumers receive Free-Flow Service+, an all-inclusive package featuring professional installation, automated smart filter replenishment and comprehensive free maintenance throughout the membership period, all accessible via app-based tools. A one-time purchase option is also available.

Is NECOA in your neighborhood? Visit www.necoa.com to check your zip code for local availability and stay updated on all the latest news.

ABOUT NECOA

NECOA is a wellness-driven water technology brand transforming how Americans hydrate at home. A subsidiary of Coway, NECOA brings more than 30 years of advanced research, engineering, and award-winning product design to the U.S. market.



NECOA systems combine multi-stage filtration with smart dispensing to significantly reduce over 80 harmful contaminants that standard fridge and pitcher filters often miss—all while enhancing overall taste. Each system is supported by professional installation, automated filter replenishment, and ongoing maintenance to ensure consistent performance over time.

With a growing presence in Texas, NECOA is expanding its footprint across the U.S., setting a new modern water standard for everyday hydration.

SOURCE NECOA Inc.