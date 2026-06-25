Nectari Software Strengthens Strategic Partnership with Acumatica

Business intelligence, reporting solutions provider achieves Fulfilled by Acumatica status

MONTREAL, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nectari Software, a leading provider of business intelligence, reporting, budgeting, and data management solutions, today announced it has achieved Fulfilled by Acumatica (FBA) status, further strengthening its strategic partnership with Acumatica and expanding its ability to deliver integrated analytics solutions to organizations running Acumatica Cloud ERP.

Nectari Software

With Nectari, Acumatica customers can unlock the full value of their ERP solution and business data through integrated analytics, reporting, data management, AI-powered insights, and write-back capabilities. Built specifically for Acumatica, Nectari provides a unified platform that helps organizations gain greater visibility, improve performance, accelerate decision-making, and turn insights into action across the enterprise.

"Achieving Fulfilled by Acumatica status marks an important milestone for Nectari and reflects our commitment to delivering exceptional value to Acumatica customers," said Gareth Marks, Chief Revenue Officer at Nectari Software. "This designation strengthens our strategic partnership with Acumatica and reinforces customers' confidence in Nectari's ability to deliver a trusted, fully integrated platform that helps organizations unlock greater value from their Acumatica investment through analytics, reporting, data management, and AI-powered insights."

"Nectari's commitment to delivering integrated business intelligence and analytics capabilities aligns with Acumatica's mission of helping customers innovate and grow through connected business systems," said Daniel Oh, VP at Acumatica. "We're pleased to welcome Nectari as a Fulfilled by Acumatica solution and look forward to continuing our partnership to deliver greater value to our mutual customers."

The FBA designation validates Nectari's deep integration with Acumatica and commitment to delivering a reliable, high-quality customer experience. Together, Acumatica and Nectari enable organizations to reach new heights by leveraging the power of Acumatica's cloud-based ERP solution with the AI-powered analytics, intelligence, and reporting capabilities of Nectari Software.

About Nectari Software

Nectari Software is a business intelligence, reporting and data management platform that helps organizations unlock the full value of their data through integrated analytics, reporting, budgeting, and AI-powered insights. Trusted by more than 3,000 customers across 80 countries, Nectari integrates with leading ERP systems to help organizations improve visibility, streamline decision-making, and drive better business outcomes through a unified data and analytics experience.

About Acumatica

Acumatica Cloud ERP is a comprehensive business management solution that was born in the cloud and built for more connected, collaborative ways of working. Designed explicitly to enable small and mid-market companies to thrive in today's digital economy, Acumatica's flexible solution, customer-friendly business practices and industry-specific functionality help growing businesses adapt to fast-moving markets and take control of their future. For more information, visit acumatica.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

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SOURCE Nectari Software